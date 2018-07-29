Luck felt sore, tired but pain-free after throwing
Andrew Luck feels as sore and tired as he expected four days into training camp.
He’s also pain free — just as the Indianapolis Colts hoped.
Luck passed his first major tests by returning to the practice field, taking all of his normal snaps during the Colts’ first two workouts, connecting with receivers on the run rather than throwing at stationary targets while feeling good physically and mentally.
It’s a good start for the quarterback with the surgically repaired right shoulder.
“Every day there will be new hurdles,” he said Sunday. “The second day, things seemed to calm down or slow down a lot. The first day I was nervous, I was excited and there was a certain element of the unknown. I wasn’t quite sure what was going to happen. It was also very fun to be out there with the guys and focus on getting better at practice and not just surviving practice.”
The angst could be sensed all around the Colts’ new camp site earlier this week in Westfield, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis.
Fans roared throughout Thursday’s opening workout, even cheering when Luck was throwing to ball boys and quarterbacks. One fan shouted “stay in that pocket” as Luck went through an individual drill designed to help all four quarterbacks evade oncoming pass rushers.
Not surprisingly, the early jitters also impacted Luck’s performance.
He was just 4 of 9 with an interception in his first 11-on-11 work since having a partially torn labrum fixed in January 2017.
Raiders still waiting on Khalil Mack’s arrival in camp
Jon Gruden targeted Paul Guenther as his defensive coordinator in his return to Oakland even before he got the Raiders job, believing his aggressive defensive scheme was just what the team needed to reverse years of bad play.
Guenther’s task has been harder than originally thought because he is still waiting to get Oakland’s best defensive player in camp.
Star edge rusher Khalil Mack skipped the entire offseason program and now extended his holdout into training camp as he seeks a long-term contract commensurate with the skills of one of the NFL’s top defensive players.
“I really can’t worry about that right now,” Guenther said after Oakland’s first padded practice. “I’m just trying to coach the guys who are out here.”
There is no indication of when that time will come as Mack’s camp and Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie have been quiet about negotiations. Mack is entering the final season of his rookie contract that is set to pay him $13.8 million.
Steelers receive good news
Pittsburgh starting left guard Ramon Foster’s right knee injury isn’t as bad as initially feared.
Foster was injured Saturday and left the team’s first padded practice of training camp on a golf cart. Coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday that the injury won’t require surgery.
Tomlin offered no additional details on the injury or a timetable on Foster’s recovery, but team president Art Rooney II said the Steelers are hopeful to have Foster back in time for the regular season.
Jets fans disappointed
Sam Darnold and the New York Jets are still in a contract stalemate — with no clear resolution in sight.
The team held its third practice of camp without the rookie quarterback, the first session open to the public. While there were plenty of green and white No. 14 jerseys roaming the Jets’ practice facility, none were being worn by the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft.
Darnold is unsigned and staying away from the team while his representatives and the Jets continue to hash out details in his contract.
“Of course I’m disappointed,” said 24-year-old Kelly Stickle, a New Jersey resident. “I mean, (he’s) the prospective starting quarterback, but hopefully they’ll reach an agreement soon and he’ll be out here.”