NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
Sunday
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DENVER BRONCOS — SEAHAWKS: OUT: G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), LB K.J. Wright (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Dontae Johnson (hip). BRONCOS: No Players Listed.
BUFFALO BILLS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — BILLS: OUT: WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Julian Stanford (nose). RAVENS: OUT: DT Willie Henry (abdomen), TE Hayden Hurst (foot). QUESTIONABLE: CB Maurice Canady (thigh), LB Kenny Young (knee).
CINCINNATI BENGALS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — BENGALS: DOUBTFUL: WR Cody Core (back). COLTS: OUT: T Denzelle Good (knee, wrist). QUESTIONABLE: T Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring).
DALLAS COWBOYS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — COWBOYS: OUT: C Travis Frederick (illness), DE Datone Jones (knee), S Xavier Woods (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chidobe Awuzie (back), S Kavon Frazier (shoulder). PANTHERS: OUT: WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Chris Manhertz (foot), G Amini Silatolu (knee), T Daryl Williams (knee).
HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — TEXANS: OUT: CB Kayvon Webster (achilles). QUESTIONABLE: WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), LB Duke Ejiofor (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (hamstring). PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: T Marcus Cannon (calf), S Nate Ebner (knee), TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring), RB Sony Michel (knee).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at NEW YORK GIANTS — JAGUARS: No Players Listed. GIANTS: OUT: LB Tae Davis (hamstring), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle).
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: S Eric Berry (heel). CHARGERS: OUT: DE Joey Bosa (foot).
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — STEELERS: OUT: TE Vance McDonald (foot). BROWNS: OUT: CB E.J. Gaines (knee). DOUBTFUL: LB James Burgess (concussion)