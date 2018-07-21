NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Colorado Springs Fall Baseball is accepting online and mail-In registrations for the 2018 summer baseball season that runs until Aug. 18. For more information, visit coloradospringsfallbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518.
Coaches
• Mitchell is seeking head and JV cheer coaches. Interested parties should submit cover letter and résumé to cindy.felix@d11.org
• Mitchell is looking for volleyball coaches for all levels. Season begins Aug. 6. Interested parties send résumé to alfred.everett@d11.org.
• Mesa Ridge is seeking an assistant football coach. Interested parties, email latinod@wsd3.org.
• Peyton is searching for a girls’ varsity basketball coach. Interested parties contact Brian Rea at 719-749-0417.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for girls’ and boys’ basketball, volleyball, wrestling and baseball. Apply online at tcatitans.org. Junior high coaches also wanted, email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Mesa Ridge is looking for an assistant cheer coach and a head girls’ soccer coach. Interested parties email latinod@wsd3.org
• Doherty is searching for a varsity hockey coach. Interested parties are encouraged to email their résumé and letter of interest to stepahnie.leasure@d11.org
• Palmer is looking for a JV volleyball coach, JV boys’ soccer coach, an assistant football coach, a JV softball coach and an assistant wrestling coach. Interested parties send resume to christina.miner@d11.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a head track coach, head girls’ swimming coach and assistant boys’ basketball coach. Interested parties contact Michael DeWall at mdewall@wpsdk12.org
• Doherty is searching for a head boys’ tennis coach. Interested parties contact christina.montoya.@d11.org or nancy.oliver@d11.org.
• Air Academy is searching for a boys’ C-squad soccer coach. Interested parties contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org.
Fencing
• Registration is open for summer beginner fencing classes. Classes are available for kids and adults at Front Range Fencing Club. Go to www.frontrangefencingclub.com for more details.
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• To be trained as a youth softball or baseball umpire in the summer contact ballref@comcast.net.
Soccer
• Mighty Kicks accepts registration for introductory classes. The eight-week program costs $80 and meets once a week at Soccer Haus, 4845 List Drive. For information or to register call 439-9379 or email Thomas.Mightykicks@gmail.com.
• Pride Soccer is taking registrations for the fall recreational league through July 29. Games begin Sept. 8 and run through Oct. 27. Register at pridesoccer.com or contact Patti Wasson at 719-597-6700, extension 207, for more details.
Swimming
• The Rocky Mountain Rapids has registration open for ages 6-18, with practices at Liberty High School. The Rapids are also offering summer programs through Friday, one ages 5-12, one 13-18. For information or to register, rockymountainrapids.org.
Tennis
• Saturday junior tennis lessons have begun for ages 5-16, no playing experience required. Lessons available at four city locations: Memorial Park, John Venezia Park, Cottonwood Creek Park and Woodmen Valley Park. Visit www.SpringsTennis.com or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
• Widefield Parks and Recreation Community Center is hosting summer tennis lessons for ages 5-18. Weekly summer sessions are offered in July. For more info call 719-391-3515 or vists ParksandRec.wsd3.org.
• Registration is underway for junior tennis camps for boys and girls 8-16 at Colorado Springs Racquet Club. All levels welcome, sessions through August. Interested parties call 719-213-7625.
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors rookies (9-13, boys and girls) sessions have started. Register at coloradojuniors.org or call 466-7494 for information.
• Colorado Juniors Beach Volleyball Club is accepting registrations. Call 719-661-4491 for more info or www.coloradojuniors.org
• Colorado Juniors Volleyball club is hosting middle school league play Saturdays in August and September. Register at coloradojuniors.org or call 466-7494 for information.
• Colorado Springs Altitude is hosting a series of camps throughout the summer for kids ages 9-18. Camps start at $30 up to $100.
HONOR ROLL
Golf
• Dave Trujillo made an albatross on hole No. 7 of Patty Jewett’s Prairie course Tuesday.
• Andrew Merz, a Coronado sophomore, will compete in the US Kids Teen World Golf Championship at Pinehurst, North Carolina, Wednesday-Friday.
Triathlon
• Susan Griffin-Kaklikian of Colorado Springs won a gold medal in cross triathlon (60-64) at the second ITU Multisport World Championships Festival in Fyn, Denmark.