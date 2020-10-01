Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien did, barely, more good than harm. While that’s not a great benchmark, it was sufficient against the lowly New York Jets, who fell to 0-4.
“You’re not going to win many times in this league,” coach Vic Fangio said in reference to Rypien’s three interceptions.
The wheels came off in the second half with two ugly picks but Melvin Gordon III trekked 43 yards to the end zone and the Broncos escaped with their first win of the season.
Gordon, one of the few stars left standing, dove in for another touchdown just before halftime on an overturned call. The first-year Bronco rushed for 107 yards on 23 attempts.
Third-year receiver Tim Patrick was another standout. Stepping into a bigger role after Courtland Sutton was lost for the season, Patrick had his first 100-plus yard receiving game in the NFL. He finished with six catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.
Rypien, undrafted out of Boise State, became the Broncos’ third starting quarterback in four games Thursday night. He made a puzzling chuck seemingly headed out of bounds that was intercepted.
But he connected on the Broncos’ longest completion of the season. Rookie Jerry Jeudy reached over Pierre Desir to grab the catch and backpedaled into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.
Rypien was playing conservatively. That is, until the third quarter, when his terrible throw was returned 35 yards by Desir.
It was an up-and-down performance, Fangio noted, from his third-string quarterback.
The badly depleted Broncos roster took another potential hit as tight end Noah Fant was carted off with an injury in the third quarter and did not return.