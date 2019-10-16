Dave Pilipovich has grown so used to seeing Ryan Swan riding an exercise bike during practice that he’s considering bringing his standout forward a Tour de France-style yellow jersey.

“He’s the leader of the pack,” joked Pilipovich, who is about to enter his eighth full season as Air Force’s men's basketball coach.

The Falcons just need the senior in the blue and white.

Swan injured an ankle in an early practice after rolling it on the way down with a rebound and has been recuperating on the bike for more than a week. It’s uncertain how much, if any, time he’ll miss as the Falcons remain several weeks out from their opener Nov. 7.

“I’m great,” Swan said. “I’m healthy as an ox.”

The injury is ominous sign for Air Force, which fought nagging injuries among Swan, Lavelle Scottie and Caleb Morris throughout the early part of the 2018-19 season, contributing to a 5-10 start. The team then finished 9-8 once healthy.

With a senior-laden squad that returns all five starters, the Falcons know a strong start to this season could help drum up interest in the fan base, aid with postseason consideration and help the team reach its lofty goals.

“We’ve got to start in the nonconference and build a great foundation so when we go into the season we’re in the groove of things,” said Scottie, a first-team all-Mountain West preseason selection.

Scottie also suffered an injury during this offseason, breaking his right hand. He has fully recovered and feels it might have made him a more complete player by forcing him to practice more with his left hand.

Swan figures to be an integral piece to helping the team off to a fast start after averaging 12.6 points (second to Scottie on the team) and a team-best 7.1 rebounds last season. He shot 53.8 percent from the field, 37 percent from 3-point range and his 8.5 rebounds per game in conference play were the second best for a Falcons player since 1999-2000.

Air Force can joke about Swan’s injury now, as it doesn’t seem to be something that might linger. But for a team with a sense of urgency, the hope is this doesn’t turn into bigger issues that might leave them spinning their wheels once the games begin to count.