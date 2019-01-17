A rowdy Wednesday night inside Air Force’s Clune Arena produced a relaxed - at least by academy standards - Thursday morning for the cadets after the Falcons handed visiting UNLV its first Mountain West loss.
With the Falcons (7-10, 2-3) putting the finishing touches on a 106-88 victory around 11 p.m., an announcement was made over the public-address system that the 6:30 a.m. MOD leadership development session would not happen the following morning, granting a request that was chanted and presented on a large white board in the cadet section throughout the second half.
It was a reward of sorts for those who helped their fellow cadets on the court to a second straight Mountain West win in the 9 p.m. ESPNU broadcast.
“Thank you to our cadets. We would not have won that game if they weren’t here. I’m being serious,” Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said afterwards.
“The band, the cheerleaders, the dance team, the cadets being in there and loud … signs and crazy, I think we showed the toughness on the court and the grit because of them.”
The support caught junior Ryan Swan, who finished one point shy of matching his career high with 22 points, a little by surprise.
“That was a blast having the cadets out there. It makes it like a totally different arena,” Swan said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever played in that Clune Arena. That was fun.”
As the cadets chanted “Let’s go Air Force,” Sid Tomes hit a jumper 30 seconds in to open the scoring. Kris Clyburn, the Runnin’ Rebels’ leading scorer, hit a 3-pointer to give UNLV (9-7, 3-1) its only lead, which it held for a little more than a minute.
Swan then hit from deep before a Lavelle Scottie bucket, and Air Force led for the remaining 38-plus minutes.
Scottie scored another layup midway through the first half to give Air Force its first double-digit lead. The Falcons led by 14 at the break after freshman point guard A.J. Walker hit a jumper just before the buzzer.
Swan led the way with 14 points at the break, while sophomore Caleb Morris added 12 en route to a career-high 19 points. He finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range. It helped that Air Force recorded assists on half of its 18 field goals in the first 20 minutes.
“When we move the ball, it makes it even tougher for them,” Morris said. “It gets us open, so it just makes the shots easier for us to knock down.”
Swan started the second half with a bucket 18 seconds after play resumed, and Air Force used consistent scoring to hold the visitors off, as UNLV, which entered shooting under 30 percent from deep, made 8 of 12 beyond the arc in the second half.
The Runnin’ Rebels cut the Air Force lead to single digits a couple times in the second half, but a solid stretch from reserve Ameka Akaya helped Air Force maintain the lead. The 6-foot-6 sophomore checked in early in the second half without a point to his name and the Falcons leading 66-57.
A couple minutes later, Akaya helped make it a 16-point lead with a dunk and the first half of a three-point play. The missed free throw worked out, as Scottie grabbed the offensive board and put it back up for a 77-61 lead with 11:10 to play.
Akaya went on to add six more points, finishing as one of six Falcons in double figures.
“They asked me if I wanted to go back in,” Swan said, “and I was like ‘Ameka’s killing it. Let him keep going.’”
Air Force led by at least 12 the rest of the way. The lead grew to 20 on a Chris Joyce 3-pointer, and Scottie put the Falcons in triple digits with a dunk that made it 100-80 with just under three minutes to play.
It was about that time, the cancellation of MOD was announced.
“I probably wasn’t going to go anyways,” Swan admitted.
Morris, an underclassmen, might not have had that option.
“I would’ve been there,” he said.
Joining Swan and Morris in double figures were Walker with 15, Scottie and Joyce with 14 and Akaya’s 10 points.
Half of the Falcons finishing in double figures - Morris, Joyce and Akaya - came on as reserves.
“Our bench was great,”Pilipovich said.
That wasn’t the only stat that stood out to the Air Force coach. Despite playing an uptempo game that allowed for a combined 194 points, the Falcons only turned it over six times as UNLV applied three-quarters court pressure and out-rebounded an athletic UNLV team 35-31.
Swan led the way with nine boards, while Morris added six.
“I think we just played hard and everything fell into place how it was supposed to,” Swan said. “When you play hard, little mistakes get covered up pretty easily.”
Amauri Hardy led UNLV with a game-high 23 points, making 5 of 8 from deep, while freshman Joel Ntambwe added 18 and Clyburn finished with 15.
While his players and the cadets who cheered his team to victory earned a bit of a break Thursday morning, it’s back to work for Pilipovich and his staff as the team looks for a third straight win over a daunting league foe.
“Now we get to go to Nevada and play the the 10th-ranked team in the country on Saturday,” the coach said as it neared midnight in the post-game press conference.
“We’ll talk about that tomorrow.”