LARAMIE, Wyo. – Ryan Swan easily eclipsed his career high in points, but he was more excited to establish a new family high.
At Arena-Auditorium, where he once watched his sister, Jamee, go off for 28 points for Colorado, Swan scored 37 for Air Force on Saturday to pave the way for an 80-72 victory that evened the team’s Mountain West record at 8-8.
This is only the seventh time Air Force has reached eight conference wins and this marks the first three-game winning streak of the season and first in Mountain West play in six years.
“This building means a lot to me,” said Swan, who was in attendance while on break at the prep school when his sister enjoyed her career-best game in a non-conference game in Laramie. “Every time I come here, I’m just trying to chase that and beat that. She set a high standard.
“She will be getting a call.”
Jamee also had 13 rebounds in that game, whereas Ryan had “only” nine in just missing his sixth double-double of the season. But Jamee’s Buffaloes lost that day. Ryan’s team did not.
“The 37 points is cool, but we won,” said Swan, who made 13 of 17 shots, including 4 of 6 3-pointers. “That’s why I came here. I didn’t come here for stats. I came to play for wins.”
Swan scored 20 points in the first half, as Air Force (13-15) took a 44-40 lead after falling in an early 9-3 hole. The Falcons’ advantage stretched to 10 points on two occasions, but Wyoming (6-23, 2-14 Mountain West) kept itself in it thanks largely to 13 3-pointers.
Lavelle Scottie had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Morris had nine points, six rebounds and three assists. A.J. Walker had four assists and one turnover in 35 minutes at point guard and hit two critical free throws when Wyoming had cut the deficit to just two points in the final minute.
“That was amazing,” Scottie said of the performance from his fellow junior. “I love it when my teammates step up to be big players and do stuff like that. I was kind of relaxing tonight. I didn’t have to do too much. If (Swan) wants to take over, let him have the show. Here’s the wheel. That was amazing to watch.”
Scottie had gone off for 34 points in the first meeting with Wyoming.
“Both those guys are pretty talented, and both have that mid-range and 3-point shot,” said Wyoming’s Justin James, who scored 23 points. “Credit to them, they did a great job of finding open shots. That combo is a good combo for sure.”
Air Force matched a season-low with five turnovers for the second straight game and made 9-of-18 3-pointers. They outrebounded Wyoming 41-28, held a 20-4 edge in second-chance points and 19-5 in points off turnovers.
“It was a mature game for us,” Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said. “It showed maturity for us.”
Pilipovich had a hunch his team might come out relaxed in this road game after Swan joked with assistant Kurt Kanaskie after the shootaround on Saturday, looking at the banners hanging from the rafters and asking Kanaskie if he had played against the Wyoming team that won a national title in the 1940s.
Swan took that comfort level into the game, and can now take comfort in the fact that he owns his family scoring record against Wyoming.
“I was just shooting shots they were giving me,” he said. “And 37 points later, here we are.”