Michael Malone's coaching staff is on the verge of completion.
Ryan Saunders is expected to fill the lone vacancy on the Nuggets' bench, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Gazette confirmed the news Sunday afternoon.
Malone said Friday he was close to hiring an assistant with head-coaching experience to replace Jordi Fernandez, who took a job with the Sacramento Kings. Saunders coached the Timberwolves for parts of three seasons before he was fired following a 7-24 start to the 2020-21 season. He did not coach in 2021-22.
Saunders, who previously served as an assistant in Minnesota and Washington, is a coach's son, like Malone. Saunders's dad, Flip, coached the Pistons, Wizards and Timberwolves.