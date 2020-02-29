The first Minnesota Duluth goal didn’t faze Colorado College too badly. The second sent the Tigers into a familiar tailspin.
“You’re just trying to get the next goal,” senior Nick Halloran said. “I think it’s easy for guys to cheat the game.
“Then it just gets worse.”
The Tigers (11-19-2, 4-16-2-1 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) folded, unraveled and slogged to a 6-1 defeat Saturday night. No. 5 Minnesota Duluth swept the season series.
Miami swept Omaha and jumped five points ahead of Colorado College, which sits in last place with one weekend left in the regular season. Elsewhere in the NCHC, first-place North Dakota clinched at least a share of the league regular-season title, though Minnesota Duluth has an outside chance of grabbing the top seed and hosting a first-round matchup with CC.
Ryan Ruck relieved Matt Vernon in the second period for his first game action since Jan. 10 due to injury. Ruck, a graduate transfer, allowed three goals on 26 shots while freshman Vernon allowed three on 18.
“I thought (Ruck) played pretty good for not really having a lot of practice time and playing time in the past month,” coach Mike Haviland said.
Halloran scored for the Tigers when the game was well out of hand, tapping in a loose puck on the doorstep midway through the third period. The Bulldogs (20-10-2, 15-5-2-0) scored again 1:03 later.
The goal was Halloran’s 11th of the season. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer and five points away from 100 in his career.
The Tigers asserted themselves in the first period but never scored. Grant Cruikshank tried to stave off misfortune with a behind-the-back clear as the puck sat in the crease, but he only delayed the inevitable. Later in the shift, Justin Richards sent one in from long range.
CC allowed a season-high 21 shots on goal during the second period and the Bulldogs scored four times. Just 59 seconds after the puck dropped, Nick Swaney sneaked up behind Vernon and punched in a wraparound the freshman goaltender didn't react to.
That triggered a change in the Tigers. After Luke Loheit made it 3-0, Ruck relieved Vernon.
“I thought Verny was getting tired,” Haviland said. “I didn’t like the second one, and after the third one, it was just time.”
Duluth didn’t let up, and Scott Perunovich added assists No. 9 and 10 in the four-game series against Colorado College to go along with an empty-net goal Friday night.
“Best player in the country for me,” Haviland said of the Blues draft pick. “There’s a reason why the young man has a hundred-something points as a defenseman in this conference.
“He’s got an elite brain. Wouldn’t surprise me in a couple weeks, he’s dealing cards in the NHL.”
Colorado College will finish the regular season with a home-and-home series against Denver. The Tigers must sweep the Pioneers in order to keep the Gold Pan.