DENVER — On the eve of Major League Baseball announcing the remaining members of the 2021 All-Star teams, Ryan McMahon put together yet another night of highlight-worthy plays.
He’s been battling right forearm soreness that kept him out of the lineup last week, but on Saturday night he looked good as new. He had seven defensive assists, falling two shy of tying the franchise record for most by a third baseman in a game.
"He’s been amazing," shortstop Trevor Story said. "He’s elite in my eyes. I think the numbers back that up. He makes every play, it seems like. He’s just fun to watch."
In a starting pitchers' duel at Coors Field, the Rockies won 3-2 over the Cardinals. The Rockies have won five out of six on the home stand, including two out of three against the Cardinals.
"Obviously, we've been horrible on the road," pitcher Kyle Freeland said. "When we come home, I don't know what it is. We love winning at Coors Field."
McMahon will have to wait until Sunday afternoon to find out if he makes the cut, and he has tough competition on his own team. Story has already committed to playing in the home run derby, and he practiced on the field with bench coach Mike Redmond, who will pitch to him in the derby, prior to the game. He put that extra practice to good use, hitting a three-run homer in the seventh to give the Rockies the lead. He smashed it 461 feet to left center field.
"It felt good," Story said. "It always feels good to connect for sure, especially in a time like that, a big part of the game."
Germán Márquez and Raimel Tapia are two other candidates for the coveted All-Star spot. It will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, as the Rockies are in the middle of their last of four games against the Cardinals.
On Saturday, Freeland had his best outing of the season, pitching six scoreless innings despite a sore left hamstring that ended his last start early. He had no issues pushing off it to throw all week, but there was some minor concern about his ability to field. He didn’t show any ailments though, and McMahon was able to pick up many of the grounders that Freeland didn't get to.
Freeland did get a blister in the middle of the game, but said it was manageable. He'll get an extra day off this week because of the off day Monday, which should help him recover.
Freeland, who didn't make his first start of the season until the end of May because of a shoulder injury, was able to get his change-up to work for him, something that has eluded him in previous outings.
"The past three starts have definitely been who I want to be," Freeland said. "Being able to go deep and taking that confidence every five days when I'm asked to throw the baseball."
Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc also put together a strong start, giving up three hits and no runs in 5 2/3 innings. But, despite the strong start, it was reliever Génesis Cabrera who gave up the winning runs.
"Trev takes a lot of responsibility for this team and his place on the team," Black said. "I think that's a moment he'll cherish. That was a great swing against a good arm."
Bullpen veterans Jhoulys Chacín and Carlos Estévez closed out the game, and, per usual, there were tense moments. Estévez gave up two runs in the eighth. Daniel Bard wrapped up the ninth for the Rockies.