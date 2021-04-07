DENVER - Five at-bats, three home runs for Ryan McMahon.
After being left out of the opening day lineup, the second baseman has been a steady presence for the Rockies ever since. It's the 18th time a Rockies player has hit three home runs in a game in franchise history, the last was Trevor Story on Sept. 5, 2018.
"I was straight pulling," McMahon said. "I felt good, I felt good about my approach."
In the bottom of the ninth, McMahon didn't hit his fourth home run, but teammate Sam Hilliard did to tie the Diamondbacks at 5-5 and send it to the 10th inning.
In the 10th, both the Rockies and the Diamondbacks got a run to extend the game to the 11th. Both teams added a run in the 12th, but the Diamondbacks added three in the 13th to take the win 10-8.
McMahon hit his first home run in the second inning, the second in the fourth, and the third in the seventh. He also had an RBI double in the 13th, his 14th base of the night, tying a franchise record. He has five RBIs, five hits and four home runs through the first five games of the season.
"What a fantastic night for Mac. Great swings," manager Bud Black said. "It was really a crazy game. It was a hard fought game, but our guys battled."
Germán Márquez got his second start of the season, where he showed progress on his fastball.
For all of spring training and into the early part of the season, Márquez has been on a quest to find his fastball command again. As his secondary pitches — mainly his breaking ball and slider — have been solid, his fastball has consistently been too high.
Márquez came out very strong in the first inning, needing only eight pitches, seven of which were strikes, to retire the first three batters. For the first four innings, his fastball either hit in the zone or slightly below. Only six of his fastballs landed too high, compared with 11 on opening day.
"It was a lot better," Márquez said. "You can see my fastball command was good, when I threw out front it was really good when I could get out front."
Then, as Márquez got behind in the count in the fifth and sixth innings, the fastball began to pop back up. In the sixth, he allowed a 3-0 Rockies lead to fizzle to a tied game in the sixth.
Dom Núñez also hit it out of the park for the Rockies, his home run coming in the second inning. It was the Diamondbacks, whose offense lit up in the fifth and didn’t stop until the seventh, who took command for the second half of the game. They scored five runs, four of which came off home runs.
Fuentes update
Third baseman Josh Fuentes was out of the lineup for the second straight game. Fuentes was a late scratch on Sunday with left wrist soreness. Rockies manager Bud Black said Fuentes was working with a trainer, adding that there was no structural damage and that Fuentes was feeling better. He did pinch hit on Tuesday night.