DENVER — Sometimes, the best revenge is to smile and move on.
For Ryan McMahon, that's pretty easy to do that after hitting a second-deck home run. His three-run shot gave the Rockies a 4-1 lead in the fifth, and they held on to beat the Reds 10-4 to snap a four-game losing streak.
"That definitely helped me turn the page," McMahon said.
McMahon, a gold-glove finalist at third base last year, had one of the worst defensive series of his career earlier this week in Philadelphia. He committed only seven errors all last season, but had an uncharacteristic four in the four-game set against the Phillies.
"It wasn't fun," he said. "We didn't enjoy it, that's for sure."
Usually renowned for his work at third base, McMahon ended up on the wrong end of highlight reels as mental bloopers impacted his play. He needed to move on, to start fresh and forget about it. McMahon is at a point now in his career where he knows how to turn the page, and what he needs to do to get back on track. He took extra grounders before the game on Friday, but still didn't look as sharp as he typically does.
That all changed once the game began though.
His defense looked back up to par, initiating three double plays, and his power came through. He hasn't been his best at the plate to start the season — he was hitting .242 with just one home run heading into Friday's game — but came up in a tied 1-1 game, hitting a 97.1 mph fastball from Reds' No. 1 prospect Hunter Greene 414 feet into the right field stands to give the Rockies the lead in the fifth innings.
He had been beat by Greene in his previous at-bats, but went to the cage in between to make his adjustments. Greene sent him that fastball down a little bit, and McMahon was able to put a good swing on it.
"I think where I'm at now, it's about winning," McMahon said. "The boys came out here with great attitudes. I think we went into this game feeling really good and that helps when you have everyone pulling in the same direction. For me personally, I just hopped on board and focused on playing good baseball."
The Rockies offense — which scored only nine runs in four games in Philadelphia — also woke up in their return to Coors Field, as it typically does. Elias Díaz gave them an early lead after his solo blast into the Rockies' bullpen in the second. Charlie Blackmon hit a hustle double in the sixth, and was brought in by a single from CJ Cron, who is ranked in the top five in MLB for RBIs. José Iglesias, Alan Trejo and Connor Joe hit three doubles in a row to tack on three more runs. They combined for 14 total hits, five of which were off of former Rockies reliever Phillip Diehl.
Antonio Senzatela, coming off his worst start of the season last weekend in Detroit, pitching 6 1/3 innings, yielding just one run. In his last 13 starts at Coors Field, Senzatela has a 3.12 ERA.
"He's learned to use his stuff here," manager Bud Black said. "You have to pitch to win. He out-pitched their guy tonight."