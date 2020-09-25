A lack of playing time this season hasn’t cut into Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC coach Alan Koch’s appreciation of Abdul Rwatubyaye.
A mandatory quarantine interrupted what looked to be a promising resumption of play for the 23-year-old Rwandan defender. A leg injury has put Rwatubyaye’s status for the Switchbacks’ three remaining games in question.
“I always want to be with the boys. I always want to be with the team to help them,” Rwatubyaye said Friday.
“(The injury) is going to take time. It’s not 100% that I’ll be able to play in the next games, but if I do feel well, I’m ready to go. Always.”
That approach, combined with his fearless defending and friendly disposition outside the field of play, earned praise from his coach.
“Abdul is an absolute pleasure to be around every single day. He comes to work with a smile on his face. He’s very charismatic, and he’s a very lovable guy,” Koch said. “I think everybody in our entire group has a lot of affection for him. He just rolls with the punches and shows a serious, professional approach.”
A lot of days Rwatubyaye had no reason to smile at work. Though he said he never tested positive for COVID-19, he lived with or came in close contact with someone who did, prompting the quarantine.
“I spent it lonely,” he said. “It’s not that good in terms of being with the team, being with people. You have to be alone. You have to think a lot, but I would say, the people here are really caring. They check on me every day, so I would say it isn’t that lonely.”
Rwatubyaye missed six consecutive matches after the 3-3 draw at Real Monarchs on July 18, when he scored the equalizer with a header in stoppage time in the Switchbacks’ second game after the USL Championship resumed play. Koch would like to have him available when last year’s United Soccer League Championship winners visit Weidner Field on Saturday night after he played a big role in the club’s win over New Mexico last week, just his fourth appearance of the season.
“Abdul’s had a challenging year. He’s been in and out (of the group) for a variety of different reasons. When he’s been able to train consistently and play, he’s played very, very well,” Koch said. “I was very happy with his performance.”
Whether or not Koch has another opportunity to coach the player he’s clearly fond of is to be determined. Rwatubyaye’s contract with Colorado Rapids is set to expire this offseason. Where he goes from there is to be determined.
“In a couple of weeks, we’re going to sit down and talk about that,” he said.
“I’ll be grateful if I come back here, because it’s really been a good family to me. I’m looking forward to that, so we will see how the talking will go.”
Switchbacks announce two successful surgeries
Earlier this week, the club and its coach took to social media to announce two players recently underwent surgery.
Midfielder Andre Lewis had an operation on his shoulder or collarbone after being injured in a recent match, while Kris Reaves had surgery to remove some hardware required to repair a broken leg suffered at the end of last season. Switchbacks coach Alan Koch tweeted Thursday “What a roller coaster the last year has been for Kris Reaves. Minor surgery for him today, and hope to see him back in a @SwitchbacksFC jersey again soon.”
Blue squad win short-sided scrimmages
The Switchbacks closed Friday’s training session by splitting into three small teams for a small-side competition.
Uvaldo Luna led the Blue team to a win in the final. His teammates included goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez, left back Joan Cervos, defender Alejandro Padilla, midfielder Rony Argueta and a couple of trialists.