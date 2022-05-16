DENVER — Ciara, an international popstar and wife of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, will grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit cover, the publication announced Monday.
Ciara rose to fame thanks to not only her successful music career, but also her talents in acting and modeling. Though, this will be her first time being featured by Sports Illustrated. And that only adds to the big year her family has had in 2022, as Wilson was traded to the Broncos in March after 10 years with Seahawks. The two recently bought a $25 million house in Cherry Hills Village.
Wow! My dream to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit came true! Proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine & to join the list of elite women that have come before me! Thanks to the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. Gonna be makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a 🎉 pic.twitter.com/H7aIY9wimE— Ciara (@ciara) May 16, 2022
It's safe to say, with a new home, new team and new opportunity to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, it's been quite the few months for the Wilson family.