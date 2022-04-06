DENVER • Russell Wilson will take the mound Friday at Coors Field.
The new Broncos quarterback will throw the ceremonial first pitch for Rockies' opening day Friday against the Dodgers at 2:10 p.m, The Gazette confirmed Wednesday. Wilson was traded to the Broncos on March 8 in exchange for five draft picks and three players, making it one of biggest trades in NFL history.
See you Friday, @Rockies. 😉@DangeRussWilson x #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/QqvgUZuDSp— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 6, 2022
Wilson played his first 10 seasons in Seattle, where he was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. But before he was an elite quarterback in the NFL, Wilson was drafted by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. Wilson first played second base in 2010 for the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Rockies' former Class A short season affiliate, hitting .230 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. He played again in 2011 for the Asheville Tourists in Single A, but decided to focus on football after that season.
"He was a good athlete. He was a bats away. I thought he had a chance," said Rockies GM Bill Schmidt on March 8. "He belongs to someone else. That'd be tampering. I'm not going to get into tampering trouble."
Now, 12 years after being drafted by the Rockies, Wilson will finally get his chance to play at Coors Field.