ENGLEWOOD • Melvin Gordon never wanted to leave Denver.
The Broncos veteran running back always wanted to re-sign with the team this offseason, which he did, inking a one-year, $2.5 million deal. Gordon, though, did explore his options, meeting with several teams before landing back in Denver, where he's expected to split carries with Javonte Williams.
"I’m not really one of the guys that likes to start over," Gordon said Monday at Broncos mandatory minicamp. "I really don’t like change too much with coming into a new locker room, having to build relationships, finding out who your clique is and finding out who works with you and what you’re able to say until guys get comfortable. It’s a drag — the city, finding a new place to stay. It’s a lot, man. It’s a lot that goes into it behind closed doors that changes your whole thought process behind leaving a place."
Gordon said the new coaching staff and the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson, who Gordon played with at Wisconsin, ultimately played a big role in his decision to stay with the Broncos.
He's also betting on himself. At 29 years old, Gordon is likely at the tail end of his career, having played eight years in the league. Williams is the anticipated starter at running back and is clearly the future at the position. But Gordon believes he still has a lot left in the tank and said he didn't re-sign just to be a backup.
"I told (General Manager) George (Paton) when I was at the table — 'I’m not going to lay down,'" Gordon said. "I’ve always had that mindset that I have to go get it and that they’re bringing someone in here to take your job. I know a lot of people are wanting me to take a backseat. I get it. It’s been like that for a while. It was like that when I was with the Chargers. Everyone wanted (Chargers running back) Austin (Ekeler) to start. I just come out here and do my thing. Thanks for the motivation, everybody. I appreciate y’all for the extra motivation. I need it."
In the end, Gordon said he's going to do what's best for the team. And the ultimate goal for him, and the Broncos, is winning the Super Bowl.
"I put my best foot forward every time I go out there, then I’ll see what happens," Gordon said. "The goal is to make them want to play me. I know we’re going to do our thing — me and Javonte are going to do it. I don’t really know how we’re going to do the reps and things like that. The goal right now is to really master the playbook and let things play out. I’m definitely going to be ready to battle. That’s what it is. It’s going to make us better — it did last year.
"I don’t care how old people think I’m getting. I feel good. I’ve been sharing the ball since I’ve gotten in the league with running backs, so this is nothing new."