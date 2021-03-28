Editor’s note: Prognosticators have issued dreary projections for the Rockies, but in this weekly series we're looking for reasons for optimism.
Anybody remember the 2010 Rockies? If not, don’t worry, they weren’t particularly memorable with one key exception — days when Ubaldo Jimenez started.
The team was 22-11 when Jimenez took the mound, including a 15-1 start to the season. He threw his no-hitter that year and started the All-Star Game. On days when he didn’t pitch, the team was 61-68. Colorado finished third that year, nine games out.
Fortunes of teams have long swung with the performance of the starting pitcher. And that remains — even with the news of the week regarding Kyle Freeland — the top reason Colorado and its fans can hold out hope for something other than the cellar-dwelling season so many expect from them.
Bud Black set the rotation, as expected, with German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, Jon Gray, Austin Gomber and, when a fifth starter is needed, Chi Chi Gonzalez.
For the sake of this discussion, we’ll plug Freeland into the rotation, since he’s expected to miss only a month with a sprained shoulder and the first three weeks of the season include four off days.
Baseball analytics pioneer Bill James created a formula called game score to measure the effectiveness of a pitcher’s start. A start of 50 is average, higher is above average. In the past three years, Rockies’ ace Marquez has averaged a game score of 54, and he has scored higher than 50 in 44 of 74 starts. So, 59% of the time he has given the team an above-average performance from the most impactful position.
Marquez is already the franchise’s all-time leader in walks and hits per inning (1.269), strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.721) and in the top five in win-loss percentage and ERA. Over the past three years he posted a 4.14 ERA, but take away just two “Coors Field” blowout starts and that number would drop to 3.79.
Senzatela put together his best season in 2020, posting a 3.44 ERA. He is one of eight Rockies pitchers with three seasons of 12-plus starts and an ERA of 4.68 or better. The team is 38-32 in his starts.
Gray has four seasons of 10-plus wins, the team is 48-36 in his starts over the past four years and he’s eclipsed a 50 games score in 20 of 33 starts since 2019. No starter in team history has a better strikeout-per-nine-inning rate than Gray (9.154), ahead of No. 2 Marquez and Ubaldo Jimenez in third.
Gomber remains largely an unknown, particularly at Coors Field, but he has thrown 16 2/3 innings this spring with a 3.78 ERA and 15 strikeouts against two walks. Gomber was the lone MLB-ready piece in the Nolan Arenado trade, and he enters with a career 7-3 mark and 3.72 ERA in 104 innings.
Though Gonzalez has put together a solid spring and has earned a few starts, that spot in the rotation will be reserved for Freeland when he returns. At his best, Freeland has been among the best in franchise history. His 8.2 Wins Above Replacement in 2018 is the best in a season for a Colorado pitcher and his 4.17 career ERA ranks third.
This weekly spring training series was born of the belief that a fan base should not be devoid of hope in the lead-up to opening day. So, we have presented cases, based in statistical fact, to highlight the areas that show promise; knowing all the while there's a reason betting firms have established an over/under for Rockies wins at 64.5. Because no position carries as much control over a game’s outcome than a starting pitcher, this final installment should be the most encouraging for Rockies fans.
In Marquez, Senzatela, Gray and Freeland, the team has four starters who are among the top 10-12 the team has developed at the position. All remain, by age at least, in their prime and have ample experience with their tricky ballpark. Now Gomber is added to the mix looking for his first chance to be a regular starter in the majors.
The Rockies have seen how one pitcher can change a team’s fortunes when he toes the mound. It happened for Jimenez, who was homegrown, 26 years old and in his fifth season (right about the average of this year’s rotation) in his breakout 2010 season. If it happens for a few of these guys in 2021, they just might lift the team with them.