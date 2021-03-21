Editor’s note: Prognosticators have issued dreary projections for the Rockies, but in this weekly series we're looking for reasons for optimism.
Trevor Story positioned himself in front of the Zoom computer Aug. 23, 2020, and faced the media.
The Rockies were in a free fall at that point. They won 11 of 14 games to start the season and were suddenly 13-15. On that day they lost 11-3 to the Dodgers.
“We care so much about this team, about winning, the belief that we have in ourselves,” he said that day. “And we're not fulfilling that right now.
“We're not playing the way we know we can play. That’s always frustrating."
During that tailspin Story faced the media on another occasion.
“It's been frustrating for sure,” he said. “You have to be accountable.”
Story hit .311/.344/.607 (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) during that disastrous stretch that saw the Rockies go 2-12 and eventually miss the expanded playoffs in the shortened season.
He was also the one called upon to be the team spokesman in those low points. And his words, expressions and mannerisms expressed all the things a ballclub would want from a superstar — frustration, demands for accountability and a sense of caring that carried over to his play.
Point is, despite shipping Nolan Arenado to St. Louis, the Rockies aren’t facing a void when it comes to a team leader.
The MLB Network rated Story as the top shortstop in baseball. By WAR, he’s been the best shortstop the past three seasons, edging Marcus Semien and Francisco Lindor.
This is not an argument that two superstars wouldn’t have been better than one. And it’s not an argument that Story is a better player than Arenado.
It’s simply a statement that this franchise that has been treated to a long line of superstars from Andres Galarraga to Larry Walker to Matt Holiday to Todd Helton to Troy Tulowitzki to Arenado will not see that line broken.
And as teams tend to do with their stars, the Rockies have gone as Story has gone. In his career, he’s a .315/.391/.642 hitter in 300 victories and .239/.292/.428 in losses. He can carry them, or he can dip and take the Rockies with him in a way that can’t be said of any of the players left in the clubhouse.
He plays an impactful position. He is, at 28, in his prime. He’s in a contract year. He is clearly at home in a leadership role. Chances are, the story of the 2021 Rockies will find Story as the pivotal character. And frankly, that’s how it has been for a while.
TALL ON SHORTSTOP TALENT
Colorado's Trevor Story leads all Major League shortstops in Wins Above Replacement (as measured by baseball-reference.com) over the past three seasons.
1. Trevor Story, Rockies 14.2
2. Marcus Semien, Blue Jays 14.1
3. Francisco Lindor, Mets 13.9
4. Javier Baez, Cubs 12.7
5. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox 11.7
6. Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks 10.3
7. Trea Turner, Nationals 9.9
8. Tim Anderson, White Sox 9.2
9. Andrelton Simmons, Twins 8.7
10. Carlos Correa, Astros 8.0