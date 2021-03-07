Editor’s note: Prognosticators have issued dreary projections for the Rockies, but in this weekly series we're looking for reasons for optimism.
Brendan Rodgers is like a gift card, long-since stashed away, that the Rockies are really hoping has a hefty remaining balance.
The beauty of a season like this — no reason to leave any doubt.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft, Rodgers was a consensus Top 40 prospect prior to each season from 2016-2020. Baseball America had him as high as No. 14 before 2019. MLB.com had him in the top 14 for four straight years.
He carries a .503 slugging percentage across five minor league seasons, has enough speed to predict he’ll get to 20 stolen bases this year and can play any position on the infield.
But while the Rockies have given more than 1,200 at-bats to veterans like Ian Desmond, Matt Kemp, Daniel Murphy and Mark Reynolds over the past two seasons, Rodgers has collected just 102 plate appearances since his Major League debut May 17, 2019. He has started consecutive games just once since June 2019.
Injuries have played a major role in limiting Rodgers’ opportunities thus far, as shoulder surgery knocked him out of the 2019 campaign and shoulder problems again took him off the field in 2020.
Second base is wide open for the taking this year, and the Rockies would clearly like to give Rodgers most of the time to show that his ballyhooed prospect status can translate to the top level.
From a fan perspective, it could be interesting to watch Rodgers as he is afforded the opportunity to sink or swim. Same with Sam Hilliard, Ryan McMahon and Josh Fuentes. None are particularly young (Rodgers is 24, McMahon 26, Hilliard 27 and Fuentes 28), but they also haven’t yet been given a season with 500 at-bats, so there’s little baseball mileage there. That group, combined with Trevor Story, 28, and Raimel Tapia, 27, and whomever is catching, means the Rockies could often field lineups with seven homegrown players in their 20s to go with a starting pitcher who on most days will also fit that description and veteran Charlie Blackmon.
The culling of veterans — from Nolan Arenado and Kevin Pillar to Murphy, Kemp and another opt-out from Desmond — is sure to cost Rockies wins this season. But the tradeoff could, and should, be a season where the organization's young players get a chance to show who they can be. That may result in major disappointment. It may not. But at least they’ll know the account balance as they move forward.