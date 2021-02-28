Editor’s note: Prognosticators have issued dreary projections for the Rockies, but in this weekly series we're looking for reasons for optimism.
C.J. Cron’s father played in the major leagues. So does his brother. A second cousin did too.
“The nice thing is everybody knows the game,” Cron said. “My mom, too.”
Surrounded by all this knowledge, Cron had to know what he’s getting into with the Rockies. And what it could mean for him. After all, there’s a history of guys in similar situations to the one he now enters.
The Rockies may have a track record of finding good — but not great — players in the middle of their careers and letting the combination of thin air and regular at-bats work its wonders.
Cron, who had been buried by Albert Pujols at first base in the first four years of his career with the Angels and then spent the past three years bouncing from Tampa Bay to Minnesota to a brief stint in Detroit last year that ended with a knee injury, might fit that description.
Consider this, when Dante Bichette, Ellis Burks, Michael Cuddyer, Andres Galarraga, Jeffrey Hammonds, Justin Morneau and Preston Wilson came to Colorado, they were an average of 30 years old.
Cron is 31.
Those seven had, in their five seasons prior to joining the Rockies, posted an average OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of .772.
Cron’s past five seasons produced a .788 OPS.
Galarraga, Cuddyer and Morneau won batting titles with the Rockies. Bichette and Galarraga led the National League in home runs. Bichette, Galarraga (twice) and Wilson led in RBIs. Burks scored 142 runs and led the league in slugging percentage.
None of those players had been All-Stars or top 20 finishers in MVP balloting for at least four years before coming to Colorado and rescuing their careers. Cron has never received any of those accolades, but he’s also never been able to play more than 140 games in a season. That didn’t stop him from posting career highs of 30 home runs, 78 RBIs and .493 slugging percentage along the way.
Rockies manager Bud Black got to know Cron while serving in the Angels’ front office in 2016. He has long been impressed.
“He’s a guy that can bring something,” Black said. “He can bring some power at 31 years old. He’s exciting for our coaching staff and for our front office. That was a good sign.”
Cron didn’t talk about specific goals beyond making the team as a minor league free agent and hoping for an everyday role. But this is a player who logged 100 Triple-A games at Salt Lake in the Pacific Coast League (slugging a robust .527 at high altitude compared to .428 at Double-A in Arkansas).
Clearly, he knows the potential of the situation he’s entering. Rockies fans might want to take note of it, too.
“It’s a good spot for me,” Cron said. “I think it’s a situation where I can help the team and the team can help me.”