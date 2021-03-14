Editor’s note: Prognosticators have issued dreary projections for the Rockies, but in this weekly series we're looking for reasons for optimism.
The sad recent state of Colorado’s catching situation makes the spring training performance from Elias Diaz all the more intriguing.
Among the 16 players in Rockies’ camp to receive at least 16 at-bats through Saturday, the 30-year-old catcher leads in batting average (.438), on-base percentage (.471) and slugging percentage (.813). Only first baseman Josh Fuentes has matched his four extra-base hits.
Sure, it’s just spring training. Sure, it’s a tiny sample size. But last year Diaz hinted at something, too.
Handed regular playing time over the final two weeks of the season, Diaz slugged .429 with nine RBIs in 36 plate appearances. Rockies catchers collected just 11 RBIs in their other 164 plate appearances during the season, and Diaz’s two home runs during that stretch were the only two hit by the team’s catchers during the 60-game season.
Last year Colorado catchers ranked last in the National League in Wins Above Average (according to baseball-reference.com) as a group. Over the past nine years they’ve ranked 10th or worse in the NL eight times as players like Wilin Rosario, Nick Hundley, Chris Iannetta and Tony Wolters have been among those with the most time behind the plate.
Diaz is far from a sure thing, given a largely unremarkable six-year body of work. But within that there were promising signs. In 2018 with Pittsburgh he played in 82 games, hitting 10 home runs with 12 doubles and a .286/.339/.452 slash line (AVG/OBP/SLG). The last Rockies catcher to slug .450 or higher in a season with that many at-bats was Hundley in 2015, the lone year in the last nine the Rockies received a season from their catchers that registered among the league’s top half.
The Rockies are thin behind Diaz at the catcher’s spot, with rookie Dom Nunez (not considered a top 30 prospect in the organization) set to fill the backup role. Drew Romo, taken No. 35 overall in the 2020 draft, is just 19 and has yet to make his minor league debut.
So, this spot is Diaz’s opportunity to log a full season and potentially play more than 101 games in a year for the first time.
“I’ve been working for a year for this opportunity,” Diaz said. “Finally, I got the opportunity. Now I’m going to do my best.”
Daiz’s defensive reputation has never been stellar, but manager Bud Black has noted his communication and familiarity with pitchers as a sign that can improve. Diaz’s career 27% success rate against would-be base stealers is perfectly aligned with the league average.
The Rockies have a long history of fetching uncelebrated veteran catchers and giving them the starting role, with Joe Girardi, Kirt Manwaring, Brent Mayne, Miguel Olivo and Hundley among the examples. Those five saw their OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) rise an average of 71 points with the Rockies above their career average. A similar jump for Diaz would put him at .716. The baseball average among catchers last year was .706.
Perhaps league average isn’t a lofty goal, but for a team with low expectations and at a position that has been particularly dreadful in recent years, it’s a reasonable place to start.
COLD CATCHING
Rockies catchers have routinely ranked among the bottom of the National League as a position group in recent years. Listed with rank out of NL’s 15 teams and catcher who logged the most time in the season.
2020 – 15th (Tony Wolters)
2019 – 11th (Tony Wolters)
2018 – 13th (Chris Iannetta)
2017 – 12th (Tony Wolters)
2016 – 10th (Nick Hundley)
2015 – 6th (Nick Hundley)
2014 – 10th (Wilin Rosario)
2013 – 11th (Wilin Rosario)
2012 – 15th (Wilin Rosario)