FILE - Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Scott Oberg (45) works in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, in this Friday, April 26, 2019, file photo. No one's giving Colorado much of a chance — especially their disgruntled fans — after a blockbuster deal sent eight-time Gold Glove winner Arenado to St. Louis. That’s why Oberg, outfielder Ian Desmond, shortstop Trevor Story and some of the other clubhouse leaders reached out to teammates following the Arenado deal. Their message: Stick together.