Special teams played the least-exciting role in the Broncos’ 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers but succeeded in a most-important moment.
The specialists and returners didn’t make any spectacular plays like Phillip Lindsay’s 55-yard touchdown run, Bryce Callahan’s interception on a jump ball in the end zone, DaeSean Hamilton’s 40-yard catch and run to the end zone or KJ Hamler’s game-tying touchdown catch as time expired. Brandon McManus did, however, convert the extra point that gave the Broncos the win instead of heading to overtime.
McManus was a perfect 4 for 4 on point-after-touchdown attempts and added a 35-yard field goal that opened the scoring five minutes into the game.
Between the two kicks came a lot of excitement, first for the Chargers who opened a 24-3 lead and later for the Broncos, which scored four touchdowns in the final 21:06 of the game.
The play that improved the Broncos to 3-4 with zeros on the clock came on special teams, though.
“We’re a bunch of fighters,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “We play hard, we play physical and we play for each other. We are going to play as a team, one for all, all for one, and we had to keep doing that. If we made a couple plays and had a couple stops, we could get it turned and we did that.”
Elsewhere on special teams, Sam Martin averaged 54.2 yards per punt on six attempts. His long was 69 yards and one of his kicks forced the Chargers to start a drive inside their own 10 after reserve cornerback Davontae Harris tackled Chargers returner KJ Hill Jr. on the 9-yard line. Broncos punt returner Bryce Callahan picked up 8 yards on his only return, while Tyrie Cleveland gained 23 yards on his lone kickoff return.