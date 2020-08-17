Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz was not the "Rumble in the Jungle" or the "Thrilla in Manila," but it could be remembered as the "Battle in the Bubble."
Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Denver’s Jamal Murray went head-to-head in what could have doubled as a heavyweight bout Monday afternoon in the NBA’s bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., with Murray leading the Nuggets to a 135-125 win in overtime.
“I’m guarding him, he hits a step-back on me. Then he guards me, and I’m hitting step-backs on him,” Murray said in his post-game press conference while wearing a T-shirt displaying Muhammad Ali with the boxer’s hands raised in victory. “Like I said, I’m smiling because those are the games you want to be in. Those are the games that are the most fun and most competitive.”
At times, it looked liked Mitchell would deliver a decisive blow. The Utah guard finished with 57 points, the third most in a single playoff game, nine rebounds and seven assists.
"Not good, that’s not good for us," Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said. "Donovan is an amazing player. We know he’s going to be aggressive. He’s a really good scorer."
Mitchell scored five straight points late, giving the Jazz a four-point lead with less than two minutes left, but Murray and the Nuggets had a counterpunch.
“Donovan Mitchell is a tough cover. He is a great player. We have to do a better job, obviously, but you have to give him credit as well. But, yeah, Jamal was incredible tonight,” Malone said, running down Murray’s stat line of 36 points on 13 of 20 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, with five rebounds and nine assists.
“Just a hell of a game.”
Murray and Mitchell traded step-back jumpers in the final minute before Mitchell hit a pair of free throws — he made all 13 of his attempts — in the final 22 seconds. Denver held for the last shot but saw Jokic’s driving layup bounce off the rim just before the buzzer. Jokic finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Jerami Grant (19), Monte Morris (14), Michael Porter Jr. (13) and Torrey Craig (11) also scored in double figures for Denver. The Nuggets made 22 of 41 attempts from 3-point range compared to Utah’s 16-for-47 mark.
“It was fun to watch us come back in that fourth quarter, have a chance to win it with a great look by Nikola and then in overtime … the Jamal Murray show,” Malone said.
Murray scored or assisted on each of the Nuggets’ first 16 points in overtime, which helped Denver pull away late.
Afterwards, Malone wasn’t thrilled to see Mitchell have so much success against Craig and Grant, his primary defenders, but tipped his cap to Utah’s star.
“It’s tough to say we did a great job when he had 57,” Malone said. “But over and over, I think maybe we wore him down a little bit at the end, because he carried an extremely large load for that team today, but we’re going to count on Torrey and Jerami to continue to be our best matchups on Donovan Mitchell moving forward.”
Not exactly the “rope-a-dope” strategy Ali used to beat George Foreman in what was then Zaire, but it’s not entirely dissimilar, either.
Unlike two of Ali’s biggest and best fights, Monday’s battle in the bubble was not a one-off or the end of a series. It was just the start with Game 2 scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“As a guy that takes it with that kind of passion,” Murray said, adjusting his shirt to show more of Ali’s triumphant pose, “those are the fights, (that’s) the competitive spirit you want to have going into those games. It’s going to be a good series.”