DENVER • Broncos rookie wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton entered training camp with the same mentality he’s had since high school.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Hamilton said, after stepping off a near-empty practice field Friday.
Day after day, Hamilton is the first player on the field, and continues to put in extra reps after — a tradition he started in high school in Fredericksburg, Va., and continued throughout his time at Penn State.
“I just try to keep that same routine and a good foundation, something that I can live by every single day,” Hamilton said.
That mantra has carried him through a successful college career, but now after six days of training camp Hamilton will need to prove that he’s not only dedicated, but NFL ready — especially competing against fellow rookie Courtland Sutton for the third and final starting wide receiver spot.
Although Sutton looks to be Hamilton’s biggest competition for that position, he said they continue to work toward getting each other better. He said their relationship is not competing against one another, but working with each other.
“Everyone in our rookie class works really hard,” Hamilton said. “For me and Courtland it’s just getting each other better. We are pushing each other to do great things every single day, and it really just makes it a lot easier, and a lot more fun to have someone to compete with, especially in your class.”
Sutton has made headlines throughout camp with his acrobatic catches — including one Friday when he pulled down a pass from Case Keenum under immense pressure from veteran safety Darian Stewart. And at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, he already has a solid pro frame and uses his size to play up his physicality — especially on jump balls.
Veteran receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders will likely have either Sutton or Hamilton join them come the regular season, but Colorado native Phillip Lindsay also made his presence known Friday with a few nice catches.
“Competition is great, we have a lot of great guys from top to bottom and a lot of depth, in our wide receiver group, especially,” Hamilton said. “Each guy brings our own special asset to the table.”
Hamilton is taking reps on special teams working with Brendan Langley, Lindsay and Isaiah McKenzie.
“I returned a little bit in college, so it’s really not anything different, but as a rookie I’m just trying to find as many ways to get on the field as you possibly can,” Hamilton said.