ENGLEWOOD — Montrell Washington was drafted by the Broncos for one reason, his dynamic playmaking ability.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver from Samford is an electric player with the ball in his hands, which is why the Broncos hope he can be their kick and punt returner next season and beyond.
“I’m fearless," the fifth-round pick said Saturday at Broncos rookie minicamp. "I just think I’m fearless back there. Just catch it and go. It’s like a game, I guess.”
But Washington wasn't on everyone's radar ahead of the draft. Few expected him to be drafted, despite leading the FCS with 1,967 all-purpose yards his senior season, including 813 receiving yards, 742 kick return yards, 243 punt return yards, 140 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns.
New Broncos special teams coach Dwayne Stukes said he didn't even know who Washington was until wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni showed him Washington's film. And it was Washington's 322-all-purpose-yards and three-touchdown performance against Florida that caught his eye.
“Coach ‘Z’ said, ‘I have a receiver that I like. He’s a small slot receiver. Would you mind watching him as a returner?’ I put the tape on obviously," Stukes said. "I know there’s a lot of Florida graduates out there, so I apologize. But anytime you have a kid at Samford that has production versus a big program, it draws your attention, right? So Coach ‘Z’ brought him up, then I went and watched him and I said, ‘This kid has talent.’”
And the Broncos don't just plan to use Washington as a specialist. They believe he can be a gadget player, being used several ways offensively.
“You can use him for fly sweeps. You can use him for [end]-arounds. You can use him down the field and blow the top off the defense," Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten said. "With him, it’s just the evaluation of how much he can handle at this point with the playbook itself. With time, I think it will come. He’s just a different element for the explosive mindset because he’s just a different body in that room. Different is never bad. It’s always good to find packages for guys like that.”
For Washington, though, he knows he still has a ways to go before making it in the NFL. And while he never expected to be drafted, he's not taking this opportunity for granted.
“I don’t think I’ve made it yet to this point," Washington said. "Yes I’m here, but there is still a lot of work to be done. I’m hungry, to be honest with you. Every day I have to prove myself I feel like. I definitely have not made it yet.”