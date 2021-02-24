The series is tied 1-1 as Denver attempts to retain the Gold Pan Trophy. Whether the Pioneers defend or the CC Tigers take it back, the Gold Pan will be a bright spot in a losing season.
Colorado College freshman goaltender Dom Basse hasn’t heard much about the trophy or the history, but he got the relevant info.
“Guys who win it really never forget it,” he said. “You obviously want to do your best to carry on what guys have done in the past.”
Basse will almost certainly get his opportunity.
A two-game series was rescheduled twice as each program navigated COVID-19 protocols in January. The Colorado neighbors are finishing the regular season with four straight matchups, two home and away, beginning Thursday at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Denver is 7-12-1 and has lost three straight and four of five. A nine-game losing streak has Colorado College sitting 4-14-2. The Tigers went more than a month and a half between wins, Jan. 1 against Denver to Feb. 18 at then-No. 8 Minnesota-Duluth.
The star of the Tigers’ regular-season sweep of Duluth was Basse. He made 42 saves in the latter game, holding the Tigers in it until goal support arrived in the third period. He faced 17 shots in the first period alone. For his efforts, he was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference rookie of the week.
“(Basse’s) given them a chance in games where they’ve struggled to score,” coach Mike Haviland said.
Basse made a league-high 64 saves in two games last week, with a .941 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average. On the four-win season so far — Basse’s been in net for all four — his save percentage is .900.
Basse wasn’t the anticipated starter this season. The Tigers had a returner in sophomore Matt Vernon who experienced a similar trial by fire last year, and it appeared to be his net to lose. He struggled early and Basse made his case.
The last time these teams met, Basse still wasn’t the clear-cut No. 1. At times he and Vernon have been a tandem, but Basse’s handled the majority of the work.
Haviland said he’d like to get Vernon in a game, but the coach has shown through the years that he prefers to have one goaltender take the team down the stretch. Whether or not he’s called upon, Vernon has excelled in a mentorship role, Haviland said.
“Vernon’s been amazing at handling this whole thing,” he said. “I think he’s been great for Dom. He’s a worker and I know he’s a prideful guy and I know he wants to get back in.”
Basse isn’t in his head, Haviland said, and that’s part of why he’s made it this far this fast, getting better as the season progresses. He’s focused on the task at hand.
That’s the gist of what the whole team needs to channel against Denver, Basse said.
“A huge thing for the team in general is confidence,” Basse said. “We’re thinking less about what’s at stake and more on what we’ve been working on all week.
“Just got to stick to what we’ve been working on in practice and things will start coming together, I think.”
Notes: The Gold Pan Trophy is awarded to the series winner between schools who have met more times than any other pair in college hockey except for Michigan and Michigan State. … Junior defenseman Bryan Yoon has been out after leaving a game Feb. 12. Haviland hoped to get him practicing this week, but was waiting on an update.