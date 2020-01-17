The short version of Rony Argueta’s professional soccer story runs about 5 minutes and 45 seconds and features a brutal cut, a goal against one of Europe’s most successful clubs and a gig at Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Unlike most of his American teammates on Switchbacks FC’s 2020 roster, Argueta was not recruited to play Division I soccer. Officially, he did not play any college ball after three seasons as a varsity standout at Estancia High School in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Argueta decided to attend UC Santa Barbara on an academic scholarship and planned to join the Gauchos’ program, which won the 2006 national championship, as a walk-on but was the last player cut his freshman year. Argueta described it as “devastating” but didn’t transfer or give up. He chose to finish his mechanical engineering degree and joined the school’s club team.
“It was fun, and it kept me in it, kept the spark, that fire going,” Argueta said Friday after starting his sixth season as a professional. “I’ve loved the game since the moment I touched the ball.”
He continued playing with the club as he neared graduation and also served as a ringer in adult leagues around Santa Barbara, playing as a striker.
“Scoring a bunch of goals on these old cats,” as he put it.
Rudy Ybarra, then the coach of Ventura County Fusion in the Premier Development League, attended one of those adult league games and invited Argueta to play with the Fusion in a scrimmage against a youth club and participate in the next week’s training.
A few days later, Argueta was asked to dress for a friendly against Rangers FC, the legendary Glasgow club that’s won Scotland’s Premiership 54 times, though there was no promise of playing.
He started on the bench and figured that’s where he would stay as the game progressed past the hour mark.
With about 20 minutes to play, Argueta was told to warm up.
A few minutes after coming on, he got on the end of a through ball that split the center backs.
“I make a run, go 1-v-1 with the keeper and put it away,” Argueta said. “That moment there was kind of like a confidence booster and just knowing that I can play with and against pros.”
The belief was there after scoring the second goal of a 3-1 win over the European powers in a friendly, but the contract was not after he finished the season with Ventura County. “I went back home to Orange County,” Argueta said. “I started working at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car company, still training, running and playing as much as I could.”
He later caught the eye of Steve Trittschuh, the first coach of Switchbacks FC, at a combine and quickly quit his day job after being offered a contract to play on the first Switchbacks team in 2015.
“I was professional, and I made sure to give them that two-week notice,” Argueta said.
First, he had to call his brother, a support system through uncertain times. “He’s like ‘Dude, sign it. Why’d you call me? Sign it.’”
Argueta did, and he’s been a mainstay in the defensive midfield for most of his time in Colorado Springs, and he’s back with the club after making an impression on new coach Alan Koch at the end of last season.
“He’s a character player. You could see it already today. He’s champing at the bit to get going, too, but he’s very, very good technically, which is a big part of how we’re going to play moving forward,” Koch said after the Switchbacks wrapped up the first day of training.
“He’s also got a bit of the physical aggressiveness that we have to have in our sport, too. I’ve seen a lot of positives from him so far, and i’m really excited to push him to go as far as he can in this game.”
Heading into his sixth season as a pro, his story is only getting longer.
“That was my short version of a very long journey,” Argueta said. “It’s a blessing that it continues.”