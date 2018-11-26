ENGLEWOOD • First, Keenan Allen disses Denver. Then, JuJu Smith-Schuster says the Steelers beat themselves.
Seems nobody wants to give the resurgent Denver Broncos any credit, and that’s just fine with them.
“This defense is built to stop anybody in this league,” safety Darian Stewart said in the aftermath of Denver’s second straight win over a team that hadn’t lost since September.
Over the last two weeks, the Broncos (5-6) have snapped six-game winning streaks by the Chargers (8-3) and the Steelers (7-3-1) despite allowing a whopping 1,006 yards and watching Pittsburgh and Los Angeles outgain them through the air by a staggering 425 yards.
They’ve clawed their way back into the AFC playoff conversation, however, by piling up seven takeaways and committing zero turnovers.
Allen refused to give any credit to his AFC West rivals after Philip Rivers threw for 401 yards and the Chargers controlled the clock for nearly 38 minutes two weeks ago in a last-second loss.
“No, I don’t think they played well at all,” Allen snapped. “We dominated the game. Turnovers, we gave them some points and that’s what happened. They suck.”
The Steelers dominated the clock Sunday, holding the ball for 35 minutes to Denver’s 25, and Ben Roethlisberger threw for 464 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown toss to Smith-Schuster that put Pittsburgh ahead 17-10 before the Broncos turned a Chris Harris Jr. interception and a fumble recovery by Stewart into 14 points for a 24-17 win.
“One thing is if we get beat tremendously, I’ll take that. I’ll take that to heart that we lost because they were a better than us,” Smith-Schuster said. “But ... I felt we beat ourselves.”
Although several Broncos dared mention the word playoffs after their latest victory, you can bet coach Vance Joseph will have none of it when they return to work.
“I’m proud of the win. Our team showed grit again and resilience to overcome adversity,” Joseph said Monday. “But again, defensively especially, there’s too many big plays.”