Bud Black pondered a question about a potential Rockies’ lineup shakeup and responded with a question of his own.
Where should the changes come?
The Rockies manager then proceeded to run through the top five spots in the batting order.
Garrett Hampson is batting .300 at the leadoff spot and reaching base at a .370 clip.
Trevor Story is one of the top offensive players in baseball and firmly entrenched at No. 2.
At No. 3, Charlie Blackmon is batting .429.
Nolan Arenado has had his struggles, but he’s averaged 124 RBIs over the past five seasons.
Daniel Murphy at No. 5 is a veteran, established hitter who entered Tuesday batting .294.
So, what exactly needs to change?
“Offensively, we’ll find our stride,” Black insisted, convinced he has the right hitters in the correct spots for a team-wide slump to correct itself. “Let’s just hope the pitching continues.”
This is such a unique spot for the Rockies (13-10) to find themselves. Playing their home games in Denver’s high altitude, Colorado pitchers have finished in the bottom half of the NL in ERA in all but one year of their existence (they finished eighth in 2009), while the offense has finished outside the top five in runs per game just once (2008).
But this year the Rockies pitching staff entered Tuesday ranked third in the NL in overall ERA. Colorado pitchers have given up the fewest home runs per nine innings, have coaxed the most double plays and have issued the third fewest walks in the NL.
Antonio Senzatela threw eight scoreless innings on Tuesday, lowering his ERA to 2.90 – and he’s still ranked third in that category among the team’s starters after German Marquez (2.25) and Kyle Freeland (2.56). Toss out one rough start for Jon Gray when he was victimized by a barrage of well-placed but not sharply hit singles and his ERA would drop from 5.74 to 3.47. Then there’s rookie Ryan Castellani, who has given up just one run and two hits in 8 2/3 innings across his first two career starts.
The staff ERA of 3.71 would shatter the team record of 4.14.
Day after day, the starting pitchers are giving Colorado a chance to win; and the bullpen, with a 4.76 ERA, has been perfunctory.
And yet, the Rockies have lost 7 of 9 games behind an offense that keeps disappearing. They lost a pair of 2-1 games at Houston this week. They had just two hits in a loss to Texas on Friday.
Colorado has scored three or fewer runs seven times in 23 games and are 1-6 in those contests.
“We’ve got to get some guys going,” Black said. “We’ve got to get some guys, for lack of a better word, hot.”
Black doesn’t have any solutions for that for now aside from trusting that the track records of players like Arenado will ultimately dictate their direction. Buoyed by a few sporadic offensive explosions, the overall numbers are still well above average (the Rockies rank third in baseball with 5.45 runs per game). And as Black pointed out, the top five spots in the lineup remain occupied by players worthy of the positions. It’s just not, for whatever reason, creating a consistent recipe for offense.
At the same time, if Black had to choose one area of the game to be struggling, he’d prefer it be the bats over the arms.
“I’m still a believer in the age-old adage that pitching and defense wins,” Black said Tuesday before departing Houston for Denver, where the Rockies will face the Astros in another two-game series. “A day like today against a pitcher like (Zack) Greinke, it’s not that easy to hit. But I do think our offense will eventually be a big part of our success.”