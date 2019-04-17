Expect things to get a little Toasty in Colorado Springs on April 27.
The Rocky Mountain Vibes will unveil their new mascot, Toasty, at the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day at the new YMCA facility on Powers Blvd. at First & Main.
The Vibes – the renamed and rebranded Rookie League team that replaces the Triple-A Sky Sox – have released team logos that include images of Toasty, but this will be the first opportunity to see the live version of the s’more.
The team’s uniforms will also be revealed at the event.
“The Healthy Kids Day initiative put on by the Y is the perfect opportunity to introduce Toasty to the community and we can’t wait for everyone to have a chance to meet the best new mascot in the country!” said Vibes president and general manager Chris Phillips in a press release.
The event, held from 9 a.m. to noon at YMCAs across the region, is free and open to the community, and will feature activities such as games, arts and crafts, face painting, and demonstrations to teach families how to develop healthy routines at home.
The Vibes will make their home debut on June 21 against Grand Junction, a week after opening the season at Orem.