The new Rocky Mountain Vibes second baseman raved about the smooth infield, comparing it to a billiards table.
“No bad hops,” Eduardo Ceballos said through an interpreter, his face lighting up as he gestured to indicate a flat surface.
He didn’t find that to be the case on fields in his native Mexico.
The baseball landscape in Colorado Springs will officially change on Saturday night, as the Vibes begin play in the now-mostly independent Pioneer League after the city spent 33 years as home to affiliated minor league teams.
But the change of that structure pales in comparison to the culture shock this team is undergoing.
The Vibes reached an unprecedented agreement to bring the minor league team for the Mexican League’s Acereros de Monclova to Colorado Springs for the season.
Much of the roster has played together for a year or two. But while many of the players know each other, they have not had the chance to become well-acquainted with their surroundings. Most players had only been to the United States once or twice, usually on baseball trips. None had been to Colorado. Most haven’t experienced the chilly temperatures that linger here through late May or played at high altitude.
What’s more, many left girlfriends and their lives behind in a rush after the decision was made in early April to import the team to Colorado Springs for the season.
The team’s youngest player, 16-year-old Carlos Tirado, had never been away from his family.
“It’s a different place,” Tirado, a catcher and first baseman, said. “It’s not the same as Mexico.”
The quality of baseball to be expected? Hard to tell.
The team includes pitcher Pedro Osuno, whose brother Roberto led the American League in saves in 2019 as part of the World Series champion Houston Astros. The consensus choice as the team’s top hitter seems to be 6-foot-1, 200-pound third baseman Edgar Salazar, whose only previous trip to the United States came in a baseball showcase in San Antonio.
The Vibes hope to keep continuity for the fan experience. Fireworks will follow the 6:30 p.m. opener against Grand Junction on Saturday. Bark at the Park, $2 Wednesday, $1 Dog Day and Saturday Theme Nights all remain as planned promotions. This week came the announcement that the stadium could operate at full capacity.
But differences were sure to come when Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred followed through on his plan to slash the size of the minor league system, a decision that left the Vibes and their Pioneer League brethren with only the distinction of a partner league – able to acquire players on loan from MLB franchises, but otherwise left to recruit and pay the players on their rosters.
The Vibes found a temporary workaround to the issue of building a roster. They’ll begin finding out Saturday if the transition runs into bumps, or it’s as smooth as the UCHealth Park infield has seemed to their new players.
How things arrived at this point
There are a few peculiar-timed ironies surrounding the debut for Colorado Springs as an independent baseball community after more than 30 years with affiliated minor league baseball.
The Rockies cut ties with Colorado Springs as its longtime Triple-A affiliate when better facilities were offered in Albuquerque. At the time, there was a lack of civic interest here in building a new ballpark. This weekend, the city was set to open a downtown stadium for the Switchbacks FC soccer.
The reason cited by Vibes owners for taking the team from Triple-A to Rookie League was concern among MLB teams sending pitchers to develop in the Colorado Springs altitude. The Brewers entered Friday ranked fifth among the 30 MLB teams in pitchers’ Wins Above Average (as determined by Baseball-Reference.com). Milwaukee’s top six pitchers by innings pitched logged time in Colorado Springs, including 50-plus innings for five of them. So though the minor league numbers weren’t attractive for Triple-A pitchers, maybe it wasn’t as detrimental to growth as some assumed.