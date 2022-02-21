The Rocky Mountain Vibes will again field a team consisting of players from the Mexican League.
The teams announced a renewed partnership for 2022 on Monday, continuing an agreement that was the first of its kind when it began in 2021 and the Aceros de Moncolova of the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol sent its roster to Colorado Springs to compete as the Vibes in the Pioneer League.
The league that Aceros de Monclova competes in in Mexico serves as a minor league for the primary Mexican League.
“We’re obviously very excited to be coming back to Colorado Springs,” Aceros de Monclova president Jose Melendez said in a press release. “I think last year was a great learning experience for our top prospects, and the experience they got (helped) the same nucleus of kids bring a championship here to Monclova this winter. It was nice seeing these young kids develop into ballplayers, and most of them will be making their debut in the Mexican League this summer.”
Five players from the 2021 squad that competed for the Vibes signed with Major League farm systems during the past offseason, the most from the Pioneer League according to the team.
The Vibes – formerly known as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox – compete as an independent team and are responsible for signing their own players, unlike affiliated teams in the minor leagues that populate their roster with players in their parent Major League Baseball club’s farm system. The agreement removes the need for the Vibes to scout and find players, as they will be provided by Aceros de Moncolova.
“Myself, the entire Vibes organization, and the Elmore Sports Group are so excited for this continuous partnership and the immense benefit it provides for baseball’s development as a sport and the opportunity it provides for the status of the Pioneer League,” Vibes president Chris Jones said.