The Colorado Springs minor league baseball team formerly known as the Sky Sox was rebranded Monday as the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

The Vibes have a s’more mascot wearing sunglasses named Toasty.

“It checked all the boxes,” said Chris Phillips, who has overseen the name change and the upcoming shift from Triple-A to Rookie League in his first few months as general manager. “I’m proud to say I run the Rocky Mountain Vibes. That’s awesome. It’s fun."

Potential backlash nixed one potential Sky Sox name, cannabis shop squashed another
The reaction on social media varied and was both positive and negative. Here's a sample:

- "And I thought our Trash Pandas were ridiculous.....smh. Minor league baseball.... wth? A s'more?" - Wally Olszewski, on Facebook.

- "Not good, why can’t they keep Colorado Springs in the name? Colorado Springs is actually on the plains and not a mountain city." - Bob Ramsel, on Facebook.

- "Looks like the mascot is wearing Poptarts on each arm."  - Janet Durkin, in The Gazette's comments section.

- "At least he is not smoking a blunt!!" - Paul A. Lawrence, on Facebook.

- "It's way better than their original options. Those were just flat out embarrassing." - Brianna Robinson, on Facebook.

- "Who's ready to score smore runs." - Nat Carter, on Facebook.

- "At least theres a ready-made theme song (Good Vibrations)." - Tim Fotinos, in The Gazette's comments section.

- "That's just terrible all around. Name sucks, the mascot looks like a homeless dude on fire wearing pizza boxes on his arms. Just stop." - Stan Hicks, on Facebook.

