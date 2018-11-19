The Colorado Springs minor league baseball team formerly known as the Sky Sox was rebranded Monday as the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
The Vibes have a s’more mascot wearing sunglasses named Toasty.
“It checked all the boxes,” said Chris Phillips, who has overseen the name change and the upcoming shift from Triple-A to Rookie League in his first few months as general manager. “I’m proud to say I run the Rocky Mountain Vibes. That’s awesome. It’s fun."
The reaction on social media varied and was both positive and negative. Here's a sample:
- "And I thought our Trash Pandas were ridiculous.....smh. Minor league baseball.... wth? A s'more?" - Wally Olszewski, on Facebook.
- "Not good, why can’t they keep Colorado Springs in the name? Colorado Springs is actually on the plains and not a mountain city." - Bob Ramsel, on Facebook.
The Colorado @skysox have re-branded as the 'Rocky Mountain Vibes.'Their mascot looks like Guy Fieri dressed as a s'more. We absolutely love it. pic.twitter.com/ro1BN8g6bC— Cut4 (@Cut4) November 19, 2018
- "Looks like the mascot is wearing Poptarts on each arm." - Janet Durkin, in The Gazette's comments section.
- "At least he is not smoking a blunt!!" - Paul A. Lawrence, on Facebook.
It sucks getting left out of the democratic process, see this @VibesBaseball? https://t.co/HzwwCGjVfY— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) November 19, 2018
- "It's way better than their original options. Those were just flat out embarrassing." - Brianna Robinson, on Facebook.
- "Who's ready to score smore runs." - Nat Carter, on Facebook.
He looks like if Guy Fieri was a marshmallow... but I’m here for it, I dig it!— Hannah Hutchings (@HutchingsHannah) November 19, 2018
- "At least theres a ready-made theme song (Good Vibrations)." - Tim Fotinos, in The Gazette's comments section.
- "That's just terrible all around. Name sucks, the mascot looks like a homeless dude on fire wearing pizza boxes on his arms. Just stop." - Stan Hicks, on Facebook.
@raelliott03 Wow, they really leaned into the Colorado Hippie vibe didn't they?— Allen Elliott (@allenelliott211) November 19, 2018