The Rocky Mountain Vibes were able to produce a playable field despite the soggy, frigid weather.
That’s where the good news ended as it related to Monday’s season opener that ended in a 15-1 loss to the expansion Glacier Park Riders.
Vibes hitters struck out 14 times, including four from cleanup hitter Caleb Marquez. The defense misplayed three balls — two from left fielder Miguel Tejada Jr. — in a five-run fifth inning that saw all five runs score before an out was recorded. The Riders’ Gabe Howell hit a grand slam — one of two for the visitors — and added a pair of two-run doubles.
The Vibes used six pitchers, issued eight walks, and were outhit 14-10.
All this and the weather that hovered in the mid-40s squashed any chance for a sizable opening-day crowd at UCHealth Park.
This is the Vibes’ second year as an MLB Partner League team, which is in essence makes it an independent team. The stadium housed a Triple-A team from 1988 through 2018, then dropped to Rookie League in 2019, until Major League Baseball did away with the level in a reworking of its minor league structure and now plays without an affiliation with a big-league club.
This is the second year the team has populated most of its roster with members of the top developmental team for Monclova of the Mexican League.
Last year, the Vibes posted a 22-73 record; the (very) early returns suggest more of that.
This was the first game for Riders, who join the Pioneer League along with the Northern Colorado Owlz, who take over a franchise that moved from Orem, Utah, and sat out the past two seasons.
This marked the first game for Rocky Mountain under new manager Francisco Cabrera, the NLCS hero for Atlanta in 1992 as he drove in two runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to put the Braves past Barry Bonds and the Pittsburgh Pirates and into the World Series.