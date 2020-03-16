The Rocky Mountain Vibes, at this point, are not among the professional sports teams impacted by COVID-19 cancellations and postponements.
“We are hopeful that our home opener set for June 26 will not be delayed and we will continue to monitor developments and follow the guidelines set forth by public health agencies and our partners at Major League Baseball,” Vibes president and general manager Chris Phillips said in a statement. “The health and well-being of the players, umpires, team employees and our fans is the utmost priority.”
Spring training has been indefinitely halted, and the start of the MLB season has been pushed back at least two weeks. The minor league slate for full-season affiliates will not start as planned on April 9, which would have impacted the local team in its former days at the Triple-A level. However, last year marked the first year the team played as a short-season Rookie League affiliate, and the mid-summer start might allow it to start on time and play the full schedule as planned. Of course, at this point, all such schedules are subject to change.
A rare positive from this situation is that the cancellation of the college season could impact the talent pool available to play this season in the Pioneer League.
Last season, nine pitchers from four-year universities were selected in the first round of the MLB Draft. That group averaged 94 innings pitched in college during the 2019 season and then just 16 innings during the minor league season in large part to avoid overtaxing young arms.
Without the college season, teams might seek more innings in the minors this season for the players they select in June, and the Vibes and their Rookie League brethren might be the beneficiary of that change.
Uncertainty beyond this season still exists for the team, as MLB's proposal to slash about 40 minor league teams at the lower levels would include the elimination of the Colorado Springs club.