The Rocky Mountain Vibes will have a new coaching and training staff in 2020, led by Liu Rodríguez who will manage the team.

Rodriguez was the manager of the Arizona Brewers Gold last season.

Kevin Walsh will serve as pitching coach, while Robert Riggins will serve as a development coach.

A hitting coach is yet to be announced and the athletic trainer will be Andrew Staehling. Richie Flores will serve as the strength and conditioning Specialist.

The Vibes season starts on June 19 on the road in Ogden against the Raptors, with the home opener June 26 against the Ogden Raptors.

The Vibes, who went 32-43 last season in their first year in Colorado Springs, are the rookie affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play in the Pioneer League.

The Vibes will host the 2020 Pioneer League vs. Northwest League All-Star Game, scheduled for Aug. 4 at UCHealth Park.