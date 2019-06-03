The Rocky Mountain Vibes are hosting an MLB Draft party at UCHealth Park on Monday evening from 5-7 p.m., as they hope to provide fans with a glimpse at some of the team’s first potential players as their names are called.
The Vibes are providing free pizza and beer at the event, which is open to the public.
As Colorado Springs begins new life at the Rookie League level in the eight-team Pioneer League, here are some things to know as the draft begins with the first two rounds on Monday.
Are draftees automatically assigned to Rookie League?
No. Of the 38 players taken in the first or second rounds by franchises with affiliates in the Pioneer League over the past two years, exactly half (19) played at least a handful of games in the league.
Are there certain profiles that are more likely to play here?
No. Some college players have bypassed Rookie League for upper levels, while some have started here. Some high school players have been held back in extended spring training or instructional leagues for their first season and never played at this level. Some have spent the entirety of their first season here. These are case-by-case decisions without clear trends.
Which teams are in the league?
The eight-team Pioneer League includes Billings (Reds), Grand Junction (Rockies), Great Falls (White Sox), Idaho Falls (Royals), Missoula (Diamondbacks), Ogden (Dodgers), Orem (Angels) and the Vibes (Brewers).
Have the Brewers been more or less prone than others to starting picks in the Rookie League?
They have been right down the middle, sending half of their six picks from the top two rounds (that includes compensatory and competitive-balance selections) to what was then the team in Helena.
What about the Rockies?
Again, this is a case-by-case issue; but the cases have worked out in favor of the Rockies starting their players in Grand Junction. Four of the Rockies' five first- and second-round picks over the past two years (Ryan Rolison, Grant Lavigne, Ryan Vilade and Tommy Doyle) played in the Rookie League. FYI, Grand Junction will play 10 games in Colorado Springs this season.
Would a No. 1 overall pick play in the league?
It certainly could happen, but not this year with Baltimore picking first. The 2017 No. 2 pick Hunter Greene of the Reds played for Billings.
Hold it, free beer?
That’s what the Vibes have advertised on social media. Enjoy!