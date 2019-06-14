Micah Bello is still getting used to long bus rides.
The Hilo, Hawaii, native just takes a sleeping pill before the 12-hour or sometimes longer bus rides. Growing up on the "Big Island," he says the longest bus ride he experienced in high school was just over an hour. Now playing rookie ball for the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Bello is adjusting to the life of a minor league baseball player.
“It’s definitely been different,” Bello said Wednesday at Vibes’ media day in Colorado Springs. “But it hasn’t been too bad so far. I’m getting used to it.”
Bello, 18, is ranked as the 21st-best prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. The outfielder was drafted 73rd overall in the 2018 MLB draft and is expected to be one of the Vibes’ best and most valuable players in their inaugural season. Last year, in the Arizona League, he played in 39 games batting .240 and stealing 10 bases.
As a Hawaiian-born professional baseball player, the expectations of making it to the big leagues is just another obstacle in what's been an already challenging journey for Bello. But for him, he’s already faced the toughest hurdle of his career: getting off the island.
“Hawaii has a lot of good ballplayers,” Bello said. “But it’s hard for us to get exposed because we’re so far away. … But once we get here, we show we can play.”
Since he was a kid, Bello trained with Kaha Wong, who is known as the best and one of the only hitting instructors in Hawaii. In the offseason, Bello trains with Wong’s sons, Kean and Kolten. Kean plays Triple-A for the Tampa Bay Rays, while Kolten starts at second base for the St. Louis Cardinals and has for the last seven years.
Neither were as highly touted as Bello out of high school.
“I remember the first day Micah showed up to my dad’s hitting cage when he was a kid,” Kean said. “I said, ‘Damn, this kid is going to be special.’ You always knew he had that type of talent to be where he is today.”
At 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, Bello is known for his speed and ability to make things happen once on base. He says only played 14 games a year in Hawaii for his high school, forcing him to play football and run track to stay active. He often played in showcases put on by Wong to help him get exposed by scouts.
That’s what earned him a scholarship to play baseball at St. Mary’s — an offer he turned down once he was drafted by the Brewers and signed for $550,000. Bello says he has no regrets turning down St. Mary’s, despite seeing limited action in his first season, saying playing for the Vibes is “an opportunity of a lifetime.”
Today, many Hawaiian players don’t get that same opportunity. But because of those before them, more and more Hawaiian players, like Bello, are slowly finding their way to the major leagues.
“It started with Shane Victorino, then Kurt Suzuki, and now my brother. It’s kind of like a stepping ladder,” Kean said. “Those guys open the door for you. All you have to do is follow the footsteps. Without them, who knows what baseball would be like in Hawaii.”
Expectations are high for Bello this year, after showing just a glimpse of what he’s capable last season. In 154 at-bats, he had 37 hits, scored 25 runs and hit 15 RBIs. In the field, he recorded just two errors.
If he can bring a little more power to the plate, he may not be playing rookie ball for the Vibes much longer.
“Micah is a special young talent. I can tell you from last year until now, is that he’s grown big time in his tools. His tools at the plate I think are potentially really high,” Vibes manager Nestor Corredor said. “Our expectation is that he needs to be one of the main guys. If he swings the bat like I think he can, there’s going to be a lot of news about Micah Bello during the season.
“This is going to be a year where he will show what kind of player he can be.”
Bello’s sights are obviously set on making on the majors one day. It’s been a dream of his since he was a kid and he’s well on his way, Kean said.
But for now, he just wants to win and have fun doing it.
“Of course my goal is to get to the majors,” Bello said. “But first, I want to have a great season here and win a championship for this team.”
And as for Hawaii, they’re already proud of Bello. No matter how his career turns out.
“Just to see the man he has become and the player he has become,” Kean said. “Me, Kolten and the rest of Hawaii are proud of him.”