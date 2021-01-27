Get used to six-game series and a whole lot of games against the Grand Junction Rockies.
The Rocky Mountain Vibes revealed their first 96-game schedule as part of a new-look Pioneer League on Wednesday, and the format is different than has been seen for any of the team’s iterations over recent decades.
The season will begin with a visit from Grand Junction to UCHealth Park on May 23 and close at Grand Junction on Sept. 8.
The schedule plays into the typical sweet spot of Front Range weather, with only three games in Colorado Springs prior to June 9.
Instead of the four-game series featured for years in the Pacific Coast League or the three- to five-game series that were common when the Pioneer League competed at the affiliated Rookie League level, this year’s schedule primarily features six-game series. The exception is that most of the series against Grand Junction — and there’s a bunch of them — will last for three games.
In an unbalanced schedule, the Vibes will play Grand Junction 30 times. They will play Billings, Mont., Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Ogden, Utah, 18 times apiece and go to Great Falls, Mont., for a pair of six-game series, but Great Falls will not play in Colorado Springs.
The schedule figures to look different in 2022 when the Northern Colorado Owlz join the league in a new sports complex in Windsor.
The Pioneer League is now an MLB Partner League, as teams will primarily operate like independent league teams but will have the option of taking players on loan from affiliated MLB franchises.
2021 Rocky Mountain Vibes schedule
May 23-25: vs. Grand Junction
May 26-31: at Billings
June 2-7: at Ogden
June 9-14: vs. Ogden
June 16-21: at Great Falls
June 23-28: vs. Idaho Falls
June 30-July 2: vs. Grand Junction
July 3-5: at Grand Junction
July 7-12: vs. Idaho Falls
July 14-16: vs. Grand Junction
July 17-19: at Grand Junction
July 21-26: at Idaho Falls
July 28-Aug. 2: vs. Billings
Aug. 4-9: at Great Falls
Aug. 11-16: vs. Grand Junction
Aug. 18-23: at Billings
Aug. 25-27: vs. Grand Junction
Aug. 29-30: at Grand Junction (DH Aug. 29)
Sept. 1-6: vs. Ogden
Sept. 7-9: at Grand Junction (DH Sept. 8)