An infield single. A speedster caught stealing. An inside-the-park home run. A triple.
The new brand of baseball taking residence at UCHealth Park wasted no time introducing itself to Colorado Springs. All of that happened within 4 minutes of Cam Robinson’s first pitch for the Rocky Mountain Vibes that ushered in Rookie League baseball to a city and stadium that had grown accustomed to the Triple-A brand over the past 31 years.
But, in truth, that frenetic start and much that followed in an 8-5 loss to Grand Junction Rockies in the home opener should sound awfully familiar.
For years, Colorado Springs and America's highest professional ballpark has stood out as an offensive launching pad, even when compared to the other hitter-friendly spots in the Pacific Coast League. From the early looks of things, the Pioneer League tenants will have no problem keeping that reputation alive.
"It's definitely a really cool stadium," said Vibes second baseman Nick Egnatuk, who hit a two-run double in a rally that brought the deficit to 6-5 in the seventh inning after the Rockies had led 5-0. "Last year in Helena, it was nowhere near this. The stadium wasn't nice. ... It's definitely a cool atmosphere to play in."
This game featured a home run that traveled 432 feet off the bat of Rockies’ prospect Brenton Doyle. Just a double separated Doyle from the cycle as he finished 3 for 3 with a home run, triple, single, four-pitch walk and a stolen base. He was in the on-deck circle when the Rockies made their final out.
Vibes left fielder Michael Wilson hit the team’s first home run at home, a 417-foot shot in the fourth inning.
The game also saw a pair of doubles that banged off the wall among its 19 hits.
News that much stayed the same should be welcomed by those who feared a drop to Rookie League would mean baseball that represented only a small step up from high school. That’s simply not the case. Pitches were clocked at 94 mph, no errors were committed until there were two outs in the bottom of the ninth and three double plays were turned.
Vibes catcher Luis Avalo showcased a rocket arm by twice throwing out Eddy Diaz on stolen-base attempts at second base. Diaz swiped 54 bases in 62 attempts last year in the Dominican Summer League.
There’s talent here, and not just in the form of what these players might become in three or four years.
The biggest differences appeared to be in the little things — outfielders’ jumps on balls, a pitcher taking a tick too long to decide to field a ball to his left or cover first, an outfielder throwing to the wrong base, a pitch with first base open that was too hit-able.
Well, there was also the two-man umpiring crew (down from three at the Triple-A level). And an impromptu chant of “We want s’mores,” that broke out in the seventh inning had to be the first of its kind at a professional baseball game.
So, yes, it's a new Vibe. But much also has remained the same.