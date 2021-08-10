Rocky Mountain Vibes catcher Griffin Barnes is one of few players to have seen firsthand the previous and current incarnation of the Pioneer League.
The younger brother of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes first played in the Pioneer League as a member of the Orem Owls in 2018. He batted .157 with a .444 OPS in 34 games for the rookie affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
His return to the league after a two-year hiatus has been much better. In 53 games for the Vibes, Barnes is batting .323 with three home runs and 39 RBIs, which is second highest on the team.
“I changed a lot of my swing,” Barnes said. “I used to be a free swinger, defensive-minded catcher. Now my game is more well rounded.”
Barnes said one of the biggest differences between the Pioneer League then and now has been the quality of pitching he’s faced.
“Teams aren’t as deep as they were in Orem,” Barnes said. “Every arm you got there, every starter was low 90’s mph, every bullpen you had could be a good 90. A lot of them were young guys who just came off the island from the Dominican Republic. They threw the ball all over the place.
“Guys who aren’t hitting their spots now in this league are basically strike throwers who just came out of college and they don’t have nasty stuff but I think they’re easier to hit now because they’re throwing more strikes than they were when I was in Orem the first year,” he said. “When pitches are around the zone, it’s a more comfortable at-bat vs. a lot of those young guys in 2018. You didn’t know if you were gonna get a ball thrown at your head and then the next ball down the middle. It was hard to hit.”
His second stint in the league is under unique circumstances. The Vibes struck a rare deal with the Mexican Baseball League’s Acereros de Monclova to serve as their developmental site, making them the only team in the Pioneer League with that affiliation.
When the opening day roster was announced, the entire pitching staff was comprised of teenagers. The youngest was 16-year-old Agustin Herrera, who was originally billed as one of Mexico's top prospects.
It made for a challenging beginning of the season for Barnes, having to help high school-aged pitchers get outs against batters coming out of college.
“It wasn’t easy, honestly,” Barnes said. “For them it just getting them to trust in themselves and understand that they might not have the velocity to throw by people but can still get people out and not being afraid to get hit. A lot of the younger guys when they’re here got hit a couple times and got scared. You can’t pitch scared.”
Griffin joined Monclova in time for spring training well before the deal with the Vibes. Prior to the deal, he never thought he would return to the Pioneer League but is glad that he gets to do it in Colorado Springs.
“Colorado Springs is a great place to play, honestly,” Barnes said. “Coming from Mexico, I was excited to come back to the states and play but I wasn’t excited to do this Pioneer league thing again. I did it in 2018, I know the travel and everything and wasn’t excited for it but coming to Colorado Springs and how they run everything kind of really changed my mind of it all.”
Colorado Springs’ first season as a rookie ball site turned out to be the Pioneer League’s last year with MLB affiliation. In 2019, fans got to see four of the Brewers' top 30 prospects; Joe Gray, Micha Bello, Nick Kahle and Carlos Rodriguez.
The season started well for Vibes. They defeated the in-state rival Grand Junction Rockies 2-0 on opening day and were victorious in the league’s first home run knockout round, which was designed to replace extra innings.
Since then, the good moments have been few and far between. At 15-53, the Vibes have the worst record in the league. The team makeup has led to a season of growing pains. The Vibes have given up the most earned runs in the league and have the lowest amount of strikeouts. Despite having plenty of batters enjoying good statistical seasons, the Vibes are at the bottom of the league at every hitting category.
The only category the Vibes weren’t at the bottom in has been attendance. According to league statistics, the Vibes are averaging 2,172 fans a home game, only 40 less than the league average. While that puts them in the middle of the pack, it’s practically a quarter of capacity at UCHealth Park. Sunday and Monday home games have been the lowest attended due to starting in the early afternoon with 90 degree heat likely serving as chief deterrent.
While the level of competition between the league now and when it was a rookie-level league taking in prospects fresh off the draft is meant to be comparable, the Vibes are meant as a Monclova’s Triple-A team. The Vibes have seen a handful of players perform well and get called up to join the Mexican League.
Alan Garcia was the first player in Vibes history to be called up after batting .294 in nine games. Edgar Salazar got called up after batting .301 in 52 games. Pitchers Nattino Diplan and Eduardo Vera were also called up. Even the manager, Mattias Carrillo, rose up the ranks.
The Vibes host Grand Junction for a six-game home series starting at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.