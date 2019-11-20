The Rocky Mountain Vibes came out swinging on Wednesday, issuing a firm denouncement of a Major League Baseball proposal to eliminate more than 40 minor league teams — including their own.
“This proposal … is not just an attack on minor league baseball, but a threat to the livelihood of communities like ours,” Vibes president and general manager Chris Phillips said in a statement.
The Vibes and teams across the lower minor league levels could be cut under the plan, which Phillips stressed represented only early stages of negotiations.
Many of you have asked, here is what we have to say about MLB’s proposed plan to eliminate MiLB teams across the nation, including your Vibes. The current negotiations are just that, negotiations. Right now we’re focused on the 2020 season and the 2020 PBL and NWL All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/GkmxXVpT4V— Vibes Baseball (@VibesBaseball) November 20, 2019
Politicians have weighed in, with Colorado's Doug Lamborn and Scott Tipton among more than 100 members of Congress to sign a bipartisan statement in opposition to the MLB proposal.
“The abandonment of minor league clubs by Major League Baseball would devastate our communities, their bond purchasers, and other stakeholders affected by the potential loss of clubs,” the letter signed by members of Congress said. “We want you to fully understand the impact this could have not only on the communities we represent, but also on the long-term support that Congress has always afforded our national pastime on a wide variety of legislative initiatives.”
The Vibes noted the local jobs that would be cut, including players, front office staff and seasonal employees in addition to revenue generated by games and the charitable contributions the team makes in the city.
Many factors are at play, however. MLB has said its plan, in part, is aimed to eliminate substandard facilities and travel conditions that are often found at the lower levels. Also, the game has seen increased negative publicity surrounding pay of minor league players. Pleading poverty might be a tough sell for MLB in a week it is expected to approve the sale of the Kansas City Royals for $1 billion, less than 20 years after the team was bought for $96 million. But eliminating nearly a quarter of the minor league teams would allow organizations to increase salaries without increasing their investment.
The Vibes said they are trying to keep focus on the upcoming season and the Pioneer League vs. Northwest League All-Star Game that will be held at UCHealth Park on Aug. 4, 2020.
“As this process continues to unfold, we encourage you to stay informed and vocalize your support,” Phillips said.
The Vibes were previously known as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. The Triple-A team moved to San Antonio prior to the 2019 season and were replaced by a Rookie League team from the Pioneer League. The club rebranded itself as the Rocky Mountain Vibes to coincide with that change.