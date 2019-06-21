A new era of baseball in Colorado Springs officially launches on Friday when the Rocky Mountain Vibes host the Grand Junction Rockies at 6:40 p.m.
Here’s a recap of the changes and other new features that will be found at UCHealth Park (the location of the stadium at Barnes and Tutt remains the same, just under a new name after being called Security Service Field in recent years).
New name, level and mascot
The Colorado Springs Sky Sox, the Triple-A team that was based in the city from 1988-2018, moved to San Antonio. The new team is still an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and relocated from Helena, Mont., for this season. It’s a Rookie League team (which is actually a level, not a league, and ranks in baseball’s hierarchy below Triple-A, Double-A and the two full-season Single-A levels) that plays in the Pioneer League. The team name is now the Rocky Mountain Vibes – named in an effort to encapsulate the feeling of living in the mountains – and the mascot is a s’more named Toasty.
Top players to watch
That’s still to be determined, though the first week of the season has been a success with the team out to a 4-2 start. Catcher Bryan Torres, out to a 10-for-19 (.526) start and center fielder Micah Bello (a league-best four home runs and 12 RBIs) have been among the early standouts. Outfielder Michael Wilson, drafted earlier this month out of Stony Brook, has reached safely twice in each of his first six pro games.
Kid Zone area
The area has been revamped with new features and landscaping and two large Toasty-themed inflatable bounce house and slides. There will also be two large fire pits that will be used as s’more-making stations. The s’mores – two marshmallows, two pieces of chocolate and the graham crackers – will be sold for $3 each or $5 for two.
Other food options
S'more stations will also be available outside of Toasty's Tavern. Bourbon Brothers will take over the barbecue stand, Grammy’s will run a concession stand with home-baked dessert foods and Kona Ice will offer shaved ice for the first time at the stadium.
In-stadium beer option
The main house brand has changed from Miller/Coors to Anheuser-Busch, so Budweiser and Bud Light will be the primary options at $8.50 for a 24-ounce draft. However, Breckenridge Brewery has taken over a bar on the third-base side which is now called Toasty’s Tavern. In-state breweries Pikes Peak, Bristol, Red Leg and Odell will also be found at spots throughout the stadium at $9.50 for a 24-ounce pour. There will also be several canned beer options at different prices.
Ticket prices
The team has gone to what president and general manager Chris Phillips described as a dynamic pricing model. Friday and Saturday tickets went up from a year ago, while games on other days will cost a little less than before. Weekday tickets range from $8 to $13. On weekends, that range jumps to $12 to $17. As a basis of comparison, tickets to Grand Junction Rockies games in the same league range from $9 to $11.
Fireworks
No major change here. There will be a postgame show following Friday’s game, continuing a longstanding promotion. Also continuing is the $2 Tuesday, where tickets, parking and certain beers each cost $2.