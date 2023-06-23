Opponents may overlook Linda McQuade to their peril. At 5-foot-6 and 155 pounds, the linebacker may not seem built for football.

Her four forced fumbles, which rank second in the Women's Football Alliance's Division III league this season, tell another story.

"I do not look like the typical football player, and the very first practice I showed up to, there were some players that definitely made me feel not so welcome, so I had to deal with that underdog mentality,'' McQuade said. "By the end of my first season, they weren't calling me 'Barbie' anymore, and I've racked up records for tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, pass deflections."

McQuade is now vice president of the Rocky Mountain Thunderkatz team she joined for that fateful first practice in 2016.

The Thunderkatz are a semiprofessional women's tackle football team in Colorado Springs. Part of the Women's Football Alliance, which features 11-on-11 tackle football nationwide with more than 60 teams, the Thunderkatz play home games at Harrison High School.

The league is split into three divisions. Saturday, the Thunderkatz will face the New Mexico Banitas in Las Cruces, N.M. in the quarterfinals of the Women's Football Alliance Division III playoffs.

The contest marks the team's first postseason game since 2018. A trip to the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, home of the Professional Football Hall of Fame, awaits the two teams that make it to the championship final.

"That would mean the world to me," running back ChaRitta "Smash" Watson said of the opportunity to play in Canton. "As women, we don't get that opportunity to just be there. But to be there and play there is a like a dream come true. ... We got our foot on the gas pedal, let's keep it there; we got our foot on their necks — let's keep it there."

Though veterans are leading the way, this year's trip to the playoffs came thanks to the rookies, Watson said. In previous years, the team struggled to maintain numbers over the course of the season, leaving the more consistent players to be forced into playing both offense and defense and leading to exhaustion come playoff time.

Typically, the ThunderKatz would enter the year with 19 players and end with 13 or 14, said head coach Demareo Pruitt. The Thunderkatz will have 28 traveling this weekend.

Pruitt said it's difficult for players to remain committed to a semipro team while balancing everyday life. For example, McQuade isn't just a linebacker, she's a remote-school counselor for a school district in Leadville. Watson owns her own auto detail shop and her fellow running back, Kelli Ehardt, will often leave practice and head to work as paramedic.

This offseason, the ladies put an emphasis on recruiting more people. McQuade put up flyers all around the city and found like-minded women to play football.

"People always say they're interested in us when it's too late, so how about we get to them before the season starts before tryouts? I was putting up flyers in really strange places, but it was those strange places that got people. Like the Cottonwood Art Center. Somebody said they were taking an art class there, saw our flier, and they joined our team."

The results have been great. With a 3-3 record — good for second in the Division III Pacific, behind only New Mexico — the Thunderkatz lead Division III in rushing yards with over 300 per game. Watson leads the team in rushing yardage with 650.

Defensively, Pruitt said his team led the nation in sacks with an aggressive 4-2-5 scheme.

"Our whole scheme is pressure based. Get to the quarterback as quickly as possible, flush the A gaps and see what happens," he said. "Most teams, blocking scheme wise, they go man and they don't have a true zone-blocking scheme, so if you just send one extra person, we traditionally get there."

Generating that pressure will be key in the Thunderkatz' rubber match with the Banitas Saturday. Rocky Mountain won the first game between the two, 26-12, on April 22 in its season opener at Harrison. New Mexico answered recently with a 26-0 beatdown at home in Las Cruces.

"They think they're gonna beat us; they think they're going to walk all over us; the league thinks it, as well," Ehardt said. "I think coming in that way is going to be better for us."

That underdog mentality is one that resonates with McQuade, not just as a teammate but as a girl who grew up drawing the logo from "Sunday Night Football" while being denied the opportunity to play the sport she loved.

"Football has taught me that I'm so much stronger than I ever thought, and I think everybody deserves to have that thing in their life that makes them believe in themselves more than they ever thought they could," McQuade said.