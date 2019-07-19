Vance Hewuse had a critical decision to make at his doctor’s office some 35 years ago.
He was a 30-something Army veteran in Galveston, Texas, with a blood-pressure reading near 200.
“The doc comes out,” Vance recalls. “She says, ‘Look, I’m going to tell you like it is — run or die.’”
Saturday, the 72-year-old will lace up his sneakers and race fellow septuagenarians in the 50-, 100-, 200-, 400- and 1,500-meter races at the Rocky Mountain State Games at Cheyenne Mountain High School. He won two events at the 2017 games and placed second in a pair of races last year.
“This year, I’m back for gold,” he said.
That December night in 1983, Vance hit Galveston Beach for a workout. Dizziness, the symptom that sent him to the Veteran Affairs office in the first place, set in after roughly 50 yards. He added another 50 yards the next day and kept tacking on distance until he tackled his first five-mile run in the spring of 1984.
“Never stopped running since,” he said. “I got in maybe 11 or 12 Pikes Peak Marathons.”
The choice between fitness and fatality was made even simpler by his unfortunate familiarity with death. Eleven of his fellow 1st Cavalry soldiers died in an ambush Nov. 22, 1967 in Vietnam.
“These are all my buds right here. We all served together. We all were in the boonies together,” Vance said Thursday at Ute Valley Park, pointing to a commemorative sticker displayed in the rear driver’s side window of his orange SUV. “This day, we got ambushed, and we all got shot, but these guys didn’t make it out.”
Vance was shot in the leg and near the hip and spent nearly a month in an Army hospital.
“Back in that day, if you didn’t lose bone, you went back to the field. After 27 days, I was back out in the field,” he said.
“I still had a little tube hanging out of me.”
Vance was later presented a Purple Heart.
Another close call came more than 15 years later when he felt woozy after climbing five flights of stairs at his Texas workplace.
“I’m very proud of him,” Carol, his wife of 48 years, said. “He’s really focused. He watches his diet. … I think it’s terrific. It’s done wonders for his body and his soul.”
Vance confirmed the latter.
“A lot of guilt, a lot of stuff goes on ... dreams,” he said. “There’s nothing like a trail out back here. You’ve got to pay attention to the rocks; you’ve got to pay attention to the trail. It takes your mind off everything else.”
After nearly a dozen Pikes Peak Marathons and nine Ascents, Vance started doing track workouts in an attempt to prevent his times from increasing too much from the previous year. He realized he was pretty strong in the shorter races and entered the State Games.
After a 10K race that benefits El Paso Search and Rescue took him longer than he liked, Vance started to research and stumbled upon a saying that would come to have a big impact on his running.
“Heel, toe; show the sole,” Vance says, twisting the words, almost make them rhyme as he displays his foot strike on the parking lot.
“If you’re not showing the sole, even when you’re walking, you’re not getting a good stride.”
His times dropped, and the saying helped his wife, a dedicated walker, after a hip-replacement surgery in April.
“I’ve been attempting to use that concept when I walk,” she says. “I find it to be very helpful.”
In his years as a runner, Vance has dealt with rotator cuff tears, plantar tears, a hairline fracture in his knee and mini transient ischemic attacks, which resemble minor strokes. He still deals with an expanded transcending aorta that’s not quite large enough to treat.
Though his falls on the trail have increased of late — he wears gloves and has a technique to soften the landing — he’s still got plans for another Pikes Peak Marathon when he turns 75 and another possibly at 80.
“If he gets a doctor’s approval I’m good with that,” Carol said.
Nearly four decades after his doctor’s ultimatum, Vance has embraced running and death, as his five-race Saturday suggests.
“I’m thankful I run. I can’t think of a better way to go out than have my lights go out up here on a trail or on Barr Trail or wherever it’s at,” Vance said.
“I never worry about that.”