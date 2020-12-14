Colorado football suddenly has no opponent for this weekend but quickly squashed any hope of a belated Rocky Mountain Showdown with Colorado State.
The Pac-12 conference canceled the Buffaloes game against Oregon in Los Angeles on Saturday. That game between CU and the Ducks, division runners-up, was set up as an undercard to the conference championship game in a way that would also place both on standby in case COVID-19 complications arose with either division champion — USC and Washington.
Those complications popped up, with Washington dropping below the minimum 53 scholarship players needed to play as a result of coronavirus cases and contact tracing. As a result, Oregon replaced Washington as the Pac-12 North representative in the Friday night championship game. Colorado, as the Pac-12 South runner-up, was then left with no opponent Saturday.
It was the third time this season that the Buffaloes have had a game canceled — never because of their own inability to field a team.
“Our student-athletes have done all that we have asked of them in following our protocols and procedures to ensure we were able to play every game on our schedule,” CU athletic director Rick George said. “We are disappointed to have another game canceled.”
Around the state, that quickly led to calls for a matchup with Colorado State, which also has no game this weekend. A December Rocky Mountain Showdown, perhaps?
George put an end to those hopes.
“We are not considering any nonconference opponents for this weekend,” he said.
This leaves the Buffaloes searching for a Pac-12 opponent, or potentially remaining on call to fill in for USC in the championship game and then await a bowl destination.
Coach Karl Dorrell, speaking Monday morning before the Oregon game was canceled, said uncertainty has surrounded each day of the 2020 season and he knew this week had the potential to be no different.
“I literally wake up every day worried about the health of our football team,” said Dorrell, who is in his first season as coach in Boulder. “That’s first and foremost, whether we can even progress that day. It’s a challenge. We’ve all been under this challenge. I don’t complain about it because everybody’s dealing with this at some level.”