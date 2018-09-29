DENVER - The Rockies' Saturday got off to a tough start before first pitch against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, and then things got worse in a 12-2 loss.
As the Rockies wrapped up pregame preparations, the scoreboard on the wall in right field showed the Los Angeles Dodgers finished a 10-6 win in San Francisco, ensuring there would not be a second straight night of celebration at Coors with the National League West crown set to be decided Sunday, the final day of the regular season.
Then, Jon Gray saw his second offering to Washington leadoff man Adam Eaton lined off his midsection and into center field for a single.
"It got me in my back, but that's the best spot to get hit," the starter said. "It didn't affect me at all."
Gray stayed in and went on to allow a two-run double to Juan Soto later in the inning before an RBI single from Eaton and a two-run home run from Trea Turner forced him from the game after two innings.
"It looked like, to me, that he couldn’t get the ball down and the slider wasn’t what we saw from Jon in his last start," manager Bud Black said.
The starter gave up seven hits and five earned runs with one strikeout in front of an announced crowd of 47,781 - the club’s 12th sellout of the season.
"Every time they give me a chance to take the ball, I take it, and I think I’m going to do good," Gray said. Sometimes I don’t, sometimes I do. It’s really frustrating to me. I’m sure it’s more frustrating to the fans."
Carlos Gonzalez got a run back for the hosts in the bottom of the second when he took the first pitch he saw from Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg out to center. Nolan Arenado’s 35th homer of the season - a solo shot - made it a four-run contest in the sixth, but that was the extent of the Colorado offense. The outing ended a streak of eight straight wins.
"I didn’t really feel a lot of pressure," Arenado said. "I just wanted to hit the ball hard. That’s all I focused on. It felt good, obviously, the homer. It felt like I hadn’t hit one in awhile."
Soto homered in the fifth for the 22nd time this season, which tied him with teammate Bryce Harper for the second most home runs in a season by a teenager.
The Nationals got three more runs in the seventh, two more in the eighth and a final run in the ninth to end the Rockies’ hopes of any Saturday night drama.
Noel Cuevas struck out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.
Strasburg exited after allowing only the two solo homers in six innings with seven strikeouts against five hits and two walks and earned the win.
The Rockies made an abundance of changes after the eighth inning, seemingly to try and avoid injury or fatigue to the players they’ll count on Sunday.
The Rockies’ dreams of a first division crown will carry over to Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. game against Washington, five minutes after the Dodgers are scheduled to start in San Francisco, in what’s sure to be a dramatic Sunday after a slow Saturday night.
"Momentum is what happens the next day," Black said, shutting down any concerns that things had shifted in the Dodgers' favor.
Black announced after the game that Tyler Anderson will get the start Sunday.