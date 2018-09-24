DENVER – Rockies players dressed, quietly talked, conducted interviews and received treatment after clobbering Philadelphia 10-1 on Monday.
What they didn’t do in the Coors Field clubhouse was pay a bit of attention to the televisions broadcasting the two games relevant to their postseason lives.
This team seems confident that all of that will take care of itself with more nights like this.
“We believe that we’ve got a great group,” said left fielder Gerardo Parra, who had three singles, two RBIs and reached safely four times as Colorado opened a seven-game homestand to close the regular season. “We can’t do too much, just play baseball the way we play and see what happens to the other teams.”
This kind of baseball will do just fine. Shortstop Trevor Story returned from an elbow injury to bang two doubles, David Dahl homered and Nolan Arenado showed signs of escaping an ill-timed slump with two hits.
The Rockies may not be overtly scoreboard watching, but you can bet others are watching them. As the season entered its final week on Monday, only Colorado stood poised to provide some final-week intrigue.
In the American League, the participants are set. Boston and Cleveland are division champs. Houston is likely to join them. New York and Oakland will, barring a miraculous Athletics rally to overtake the Astros, play the wild card game.
In the National League, it would be similarly drama-less without the Rockies there to provide the complication.
They entered the day 1 ½ games behind Los Angeles in the NL West and 1 ½ back of St. Louis in the wild card.
When the Cardinals lost to Milwaukee, shown on a few of those clubhouse screens, it meant the Rockies moved a half-game back and regained control of their own destiny. If the Rockies don’t lose again, they’ll keep playing.
Knowing that, the Colorado faithful must be delighted that this Phillies squad is sticking around for three more games. The Nationals then visit for three games over the weekend.
Philadelphia was dreadful on Monday, committing an error that brought home a run, unleashing a run-scoring wild pitch and issuing eight walks. Two of those walks came with the bases loaded – with the RBI free passes going to catcher Tony Wolters (who drew four walks despite his .178 batting average) and pitcher Jon Gray.
Gray, who had given up 10 runs over six innings in his last two starts, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and then cruised. He went seven innings, gave up one run, struck out seven, and allowed manager Bud Black to rest the key parts of his bullpen.
“It wasn’t perfect, but I felt it was more myself tonight,” Gray said. “It was more aggressive and attacking the zone.”
The Rockies shot to a 5-0 lead after three innings and led 8-0 after four.
“We gave him the lead and stayed on the gas pedal, which was great," Black said. "He didn’t back off.”
Now, it’s up to the Rockies – winners of four straight following what looked like demoralizing sweep in Los Angeles – to carry forward that approach and see if they can speed past the Cardinals or the Dodgers.
There will be no shortage of eyes tracking that progress.