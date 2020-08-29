To a big league manager, everything is a calculated move.
And Bud Black’s calculated decision was to let his Rockies players revel in the excitement of their first walk-off victory of the coronavirus era, delivered via a Daniel Murphy pinch-hit single in a 4-3 victory over the Padres on Saturday night at Coors Field.
“No, I let the guys do what they needed to do,” Black said when asked if he gave thought to restraining his players rather than let them join together for a celebration in the otherwise empty stadium. “It’s a big part of baseball, the walk-off. It’s turned into a nice event across baseball, it’s too bad it can’t be like what we’ve seen in the past. But we congratulated ourselves in the dugout as coaches and we went on the field and got in with the guys. I didn’t see everything, but I’m sure the guys, when they got into the dugout, it continued.
“But it was different.”
The Rockies would have preferred to not be in that particular situation, needing Murphy’s slicing opposite-field line drive over shortstop to score Garrett Hampson and provide the victory. After all, through seven innings they held a three-run lead thanks to a strong start from Antonio Senzatela.
Senzatela threw seven shutout innings for the Rockies (17-16), holding San Diego (20-15) to seven hits. He struck out three, walked one and coaxed 12 ground-ball outs. The Padres, who had won nine of 11 and averaged more than eight runs in those victories, never sent more than five batters to the plate in an inning against Senzatela.
But manager Bud Black pulled the righty after 101 pitches, giving the eighth inning and a 3-0 lead to Carlos Estevez. With Senzatela due to face the top of the Padres order for the fourth time, Black noted that Senzatela’s fastball had dipped a bit in the late innings and Estevez — who had piled up five consecutive scoreless appearances — was the logical move.
“I thought it was time to go to Carlos, who has been pitching well for us,” Black said.
Estevez walked Fernando Tatis Jr. with one out, which was followed by a single from Manny Machado. After Eric Hosmer struck out, Jake Croneworth hit a two-run double and Wil Myers added an RBI single.
The game was suddenly tied 3-3.
In the bottom of the ninth, Ryan McMahon led off with a soft single up the middle. Hampson drew a walk. Josh Fuentes bunted into a fielder’s choice and Murphy hit for catcher Tony Wolters, delivering the game-winner against reliever Craig Stemmen (3-2).
“Hats off to the Padres, but we had a really positive offensive ninth inning and I thought we grinded out some really good (at-bats),” Murphy said.
The Rockies’ earlier runs came on a Trevor Story two-strike RBI single in the third inning and singles from Hampson and Raimel Tapia in the seventh.
The victory went to Daniel Bard (2-2), who pitched a scoreless ninth.